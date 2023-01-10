Court grants Imran Khan day off in Toshakhana case





Imran Khan, President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). instagram

A District and Sessions Court in Islamabad on Monday granted Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan a waiver from today’s hearing in the Toshakhana case filed against him.

The court also served the former prime minister with a summons, asking him to ensure his attendance at the upcoming Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) hearing in connection with criminal charges against him for allegedly engaging in corrupt practices.

On December 15, the court issued a notice to Khan regarding ECP’s motion. The lower court upheld the Toshakhana referral filed by the electoral commission against Khan for alleged corruption, which the former prime minister denied on November 22.

As per the Electoral Body’s order, the Islamabad Magistrate’s Court has sent notice to the leader of the PTI in the case against him in the Toshakhana dismissal.

Today’s audience

At the start of the hearing, Khan’s lawyer Ali Bukhari asked the court to grant the former prime minister a waiver from today’s hearing, citing medical issues as the reason for his non-appearance. before the tribunal.

To this, the court requested a power of attorney on behalf of Khans. Have you attached a medical report? the court questioned the attorney for the PTI chiefs.

The court further said that no claim had been submitted by Khan.

Bukhari, in response, said he would ask for a medical report on WhatsApp.

Khan’s lawyer asked the court for a date for Toshakhana’s dismissal against the PTI president. It would be better for the court to give a date in February, added the lawyer.

Meanwhile, the ECP lawyer said Khan could not be released on bail until he appeared in court. He further requested to issue arrest warrants against the former prime minister if he does not appear in court.

The court noted that it would look into this case and asked the ECP to provide certified copies of the case.

The court accepted Khan’s request for exemption and served him with a summons to the next hearing while adjourning the proceedings until January 31.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1028812-court-grants-a-days-exemption-to-imran-khan-in-toshakhana-case

