Jokowi ‘Four Eyes’ with Anwar Ibrahim, here is the result!

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo had a one-on-one meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the presidential palace in Bogor on Monday (01/09/2023). Several agreements resulted from this meeting.

Jokowi revealed six things that were agreed upon from the results of this meeting. First, there is Malaysia’s commitment to participate in the construction of the archipelago’s new national capital (IKN) in East Kalimantan.

Jokowi and Prime Minister Anwar witnessed the submission of 11 letters of intent signed by the private sector to the Indonesian Capital Authority. As a sign of Malaysia’s commitment to participate in the development of the IKN.

“those engaged in electronics, healthcare, waste management, construction and real estate,” Jokowi said in a joint press release via broadcast from the Presidential Secretariat, Monday (01/09/2023) .

In addition, the former Governor of DKI Jakarta also disclosed that there is a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) or Memorandum of Understanding signed in the areas of shipping, financing, import-export, green energy and the development of the battery industry.

Second, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has also expressed his commitment to ensuring the protection of Indonesian migrant workers in Malaysia.

“I hope we can really manage the one-channel system for the recruitment and placement of Indonesian migrant workers together,” he said.

Until a special request by Joko Widodo for the construction of a community learning center in Peninsular Malaysia to respect the learning rights of the children of Indonesian migrant workers.

Third, border issues were also discussed. Jokowi requested that the MoU on the land borders for the sebatik and Sinapad segments, as well as the agreements on the Sulawesi Sea and the South Strait of Malacca, should be concluded this year.

Fourth, Jokowi also appreciated Malaysia’s support for the Indonesia-Singapore Flight Information Region (FIR) agreement. Previously, an agreement to adjust the navigation service area was reached with Indonesia and Singapore in January 2022.

“With this support, the following processes at ICAO will be implemented,” he said.

Fifth, strengthening cooperation to increase the palm oil market and combat discrimination against the palm oil industry, through the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC).

Sixth, the two heads of state also agreed to strengthen ASEAN and play a central role. Thus creating a peaceful, prosperous and just Indo-Pacific region. In this case, Jokowi revealed that Indonesia and Malaysia have the same views on the issues in Myanmar.

“We have agreed with the military junta of Myanmar to implement it five-point consensus“, said Jokowi.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also revealed that the meeting indeed discussed several specific issues and an agreement was reached.

“There are specific issues and I agree with the president (Jokowi) to discuss issues that need to be sealed and implemented,” Anwar Ibrahim said.

In his speech, he also alluded to Malaysia’s commitment to development in the IKN Archipelago, the issue of Indonesian migrant workers in Malaysia, including digitization of the recruitment system, up to the border .

On this occasion, Anwar Ibrahim also asked President Joko Widodo to visit Malaysia. Accelerate the border agreement process.

“God willing, in the near future I will bring a delegation of ministers, on the condition that you get to Malaysia quickly. If you are quick, we will make things right, if you are tough, then the deal will be delayed,” he said. Explain.

