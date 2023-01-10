Politics
Xi stresses zero tolerance for corruption
General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Xi Jinping, also Chinese President and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, addresses the second plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection in Beijing, capital of China on Jan. 9, 2023. (Photo/Xinhua)
Serious and Complex Anti-Corruption Fight, Secretary-General Tells Top Watchdog
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Monday stressed the need for more comprehensive and rigorous governance over the Party and pledged zero tolerance for corruption.
Xi, also president of China and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at the second plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, which opened in Beijing on Monday. .
Stressing that the situation in the fight against corruption remains serious and complex, Xi said resolute efforts should be made to investigate and deal with corruption that involves both political and economic elements, and to resolutely prevent high-level responsible for acting on behalf of any interest group. or powerful groups.
He called for preventing collusion between officials and businessmen and guarding against the infiltration of capital into the political realm to prevent such wrongdoing from undermining the political ecosystem or economic development. Laws and regulations aimed at punishing corruption still need to be improved, he added.
Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the CPC Central Committee has made continuous efforts to improve Party conduct, uphold integrity and fight corruption with unprecedented courage and determination.
Following high-profile anti-corruption campaigns, some 81,000 people have voluntarily surrendered to disciplinary inspections and supervisory agencies over the past five years, Xinhua News Agency reported.
Addressing the 20th CPC National Congress in October, Xi said: “As the largest ruling Marxist party in the world, we must always remain vigilant and determined to meet the special challenges that a great party like ours faces. , in order to maintain the support of the people. and consolidate our position as the long-term ruling party.”
Just over a month after the conclusion of the 20th National Congress of the CPC, more than 10 officials suspected of serious violations of discipline and laws have surrendered.
At Monday’s meeting, Xi stressed that exercising full and strict autonomy over the Party is a long-term strategic issue that matters for the Party’s long-term power over the country, lasting stability. of the nation and the welfare of the people. .
He called for continued efforts to achieve the strategic goal that officials dare not, are unable and have no inclination to corrupt themselves.
Strong political monitoring should be carried out to ensure that the decisions and policies unveiled at the 20th CPC National Congress are faithfully implemented, he added.
Xi also called for continued efforts to implement the “eight-point decision on improving conduct,” which was first made public in December 2012 and targets formalism, bureaucracy, hedonism and extravagance and seeks to curb privilege-seeking attitudes and behaviors.
In order to improve the Party’s leadership, Xi said consistent and sustained efforts should be made to identify problems specific to certain areas, sectors and time periods, and make great efforts to resolve common and recurring problems. .
The fight against formalism and bureaucracy should be further highlighted as an important task in improving the Party’s conduct, he added.
Xi stressed the importance of strengthening Party discipline and urged Party officials to stick to the Party Constitution.
While stressing the Party’s unified leadership on anti-corruption work, Xi also urged the disciplinary inspection and supervision departments to assume their responsibilities and effectively fulfill their duties in the difficult and protracted battle against the corruption.
Members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi and Ding Xuexiang attended the meeting.
Li Xi, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the CCDI, chaired the meeting.
