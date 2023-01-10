Pakistan secures over $9 billion in flood recovery pledges





International lenders and governments have pledged more than $9 billion to help Pakistan recover from last year’s catastrophic floods, which displaced tens of millions of people and hit the country’s already struggling economy. which faces a shortage of energy and dwindling foreign exchange reserves.

After a donors’ conference in Geneva on Monday hosted by UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Islamabad said it had lined up pledges of $4.2 billion from the Islamic Development Bank , $2 billion from the World Bank and $1 billion from Saudi Arabia. to help it rebuild after the floods, which affected more than 33 million people.

The calamity was the latest in a series of blows over the past year to hit Pakistan’s already cash-strapped economy and prompted the government to implement cost-cutting measures such as food rationing. energy and companies to reduce production.

The US, EU, UK, China and Germany also pledged aid on Monday in what Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb called a generous outpouring. of the international community.

But Pakistan had estimated it would need $16.3 billion for flood relief, and the wider economic situation is even more dire. The country’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $5.6 billion, from $10 billion in June and covering just one month of imports, according to official figures. In recent days, Pakistani media, without citing sources, widely reported that figure had fallen to $4.5 billion after a $1.2 billion refund to UAE banks.

Analysts said while the aid would help Pakistan recover and adapt to climate change-related disasters, the funds would do little to alleviate the immediate cash crunch.

Donor pledges … are specific and long-term and should be aimed at rebuilding areas and lives devastated by summer floods, not bolstering foreign exchange reserves, said Madiha Afzal, a fellow at the Brookings Institution in Washington. Pakistan’s reserves have been in a precarious position since before the floods and are teetering again around a month of imports.

Inflationary pressures, fallout from the Russian war in Ukraine and flooding have combined to create perhaps the greatest economic challenge Pakistan has ever faced, Afzal added.

You see a snapshot of an interactive chart. This is probably because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

The Pakistani government has taken steps to protect scarce resources, last week ordering malls and markets to close at 8:30 p.m. to save energy. Millat Tractors, Pakistan’s largest agricultural machinery producer, halted production, citing falling demand for tractors and cash flow constraints. The State Bank of Pakistan has restricted companies’ access to letters of credit to conserve cash.

Imran Khan, the former prime minister ousted by parliament in 2022, has warned of the danger of default if Pakistan cannot secure additional financing from the IMF, which last year reauthorized an aid package of $7 billion originally agreed in 2019.

But the lender has withheld the next $1.1 billion tranche of support as it pushes Islamabad to adopt austerity measures such as cutting spending and raising subsidized gas and energy prices.

Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s finance minister, has repeatedly ruled out the possibility that the country could default on its external debt. Our foreign exchange reserves by the end of June would be much better than you think, he told reporters last week.

Dar met with IMF officials on the sidelines of the donor conference, where they discussed the challenges facing regional economies as a result of climate change and Pakistan’s finance minister reiterated his commitment to completing the Fund’s program , according to a press release from the ministry.

You see a snapshot of an interactive chart. This is probably because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

The powerful new chief of the Pakistani army, General Syed Asim Munir, is on a visit to Saudi Arabia, a historic lender to Islamabad in times of crisis. On Tuesday, Saudi state media reported that the de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, had called for consideration of increasing investment in Pakistan’s economy to $10 billion and the Kingdom’s deposit limit. Gulf to the State Bank of Pakistan at $5 billion.

I think Pakistan will eventually avoid default for now, largely thanks to IMF aid and loans from friendly countries like Saudi Arabia and China, but these will not resolve the malaise obvious underpinning of the economy, Afzal said.

Regional neighbor Sri Lanka, with debts totaling $51 billion mostly owed to private lenders, stopped repaying its loans in May, becoming the first Asian country to default in decades.

Since Dar took over as finance ministry in September, Pakistan has managed the exchange rate of the rupee against the dollar, which has slowed currency depreciation but hurt the real economy by making it even more scarce the dollars essential to companies for their operations.

There is undoubtedly a risk of default, especially if the State Bank of Pakistan persists in the unofficial peg of the currency, said Javed Hassan, founding chairman of the Economic Advisory Group. Even if this is removed and Pakistan successfully concludes its IMF review, the risk of default over the next six to 12 months will persist.

Pakistan is chronically spending beyond its means, analysts say, and therefore relies heavily on foreign borrowing, leading to periodic crises and bailouts from the IMF and bilateral lenders led by Gulf countries and China. Pakistan’s total external debt and liabilities stand at around $100 billion.

Recommended

Restoring ties with the IMF would pave the way for Pakistan to secure further financing from other bilateral lenders, continue to service its debt and pay energy this year.

However, Islamabad’s relationship with the Washington-based multilateral lender was strained last month when Dar appeared to play down their importance. I don’t care if they come, said the finance minister, referring to the ninth review of lenders, which is not over. I don’t have to plead before them.

The acrimony between Sharif and Khans, fiercely opposed political camps, has exacerbated the economic crisis. Last week Khan called for a snap election and his Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf warned of dangers to the economy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/a96fbd92-2148-4520-9e89-31becab61304 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos