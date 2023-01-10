PM Narendra Modi: Expats our brand ambassadors on foreign soil : The Tribune India





Tribune press service New Delhi, January 9 India is well placed to become not only the global center of knowledge, but also the capital of skills that can become the engine of global growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today at the inauguration of the 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore, which is physically held after a gap of four years. Describing India’s diaspora as the country’s brand ambassadors on foreign soil, the Prime Minister said they could project a positive image of yoga, ayurveda, crafts, crafts and millet . “I consider Pravasi Bharatiyas as brand ambassadors and ‘rashtradoot’ of India on foreign soil. Your role is diverse. The nation has entered the ‘amrit kaal’ of the next 25 years. Our Pravasi Bharatiyas have an important place in this journey. India’s unique global vision and important role in the world order will be enhanced by you,” the Prime Minister said. The Prime Minister also inaugurated a digital exhibition on the theme “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav – Contribution of the Diaspora to the struggle for Indian freedom”. He also asked Indian universities to document the contribution of the diaspora in their respective countries. “Indian migrants have settled in different countries. The Indian diaspora has made an extraordinary contribution to nation building. We should document their lives, their struggles and their accomplishments. Many of our elders will keep many memories of this time”, observed the Prime Minister. The President of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi is the special guest of honor and the President of Guyana Mohamed Irfaan Ali is the main guest of the event. US-Based Bizman Honored Patiala: American businessman Darshan Singh Dhaliwal from Patiala spoke with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman in Indore on Monday. Dhaliwal, who had emigrated to the United States in 1972 for studies, now has overseas business interests in the oil and real estate sectors. Notably, Dhaliwal was once denied entry into India during the farmers’ protest while sponsoring a sewa ‘langar’. #Narendra Modi

