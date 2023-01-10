Shapps defends Sunak for poll hammering as Boris delivers speech amid comeback speculation | Politics | News





Grant Shapps this morning defended Rishi Sunak over Labour’s huge lead in the polls as speculation of a Boris Johnson return continues. The Business Secretary was asked about the prospect of a sensational return for the former Prime Minister, who will deliver a speech tonight at a dinner in his honor at the private Carlton Club members club in London.

During an interview on GB News, presenter Isabel Webster asked Mr Shapps: “You worked under Boris Johnson in the Cabinet with him. “He’s giving a speech at the Carlton Club tonight, I don’t know if you’ll be there. “A lot of people are wondering whether or not he is considering a small comeback. “It certainly feels like Sunak’s rebound hasn’t materialized, that his polls haven’t changed at all since he became prime minister, and that last week’s speech may not have changed. not be as successful as he could have hoped?” Mr Shapps replied: “Well look at politics is a longer term program than that and we have a program for government.

“Rishi Sunak, the prime minister, laid out five different things he wants to see done last week, the kind of priorities. “People’s priorities too – stopping those little boats, halving inflation, bringing growth into the economy, reducing waiting lists. “So I think he actually talks about the things that people care about. “We’re still quite a ways away from a general election and people aren’t really focused on that. “What they’re focused on is their day-to-day life and dealing with the things that we just talked about, these very high levels of inflation that, thanks to Putin, have hit the whole Western world very hard. We’re not not alone in this..

“But the thing where I think Rishi is in an almost unique position – as a former chancellor, as a finance officer – is good, sound management to help us get through this. “So I look forward to working with him over the next two years.” Last week the Prime Minister laid out five promises in his first major speech of the new year. The promises were to halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce the national debt, reduce NHS waiting lists and stop migrant crossings across the Channel. It comes as Labor has maintained a 20-point lead over the Tories in the polls in recent months.

The latest tracker poll by Techne for Express.co.uk puts Sir Keir Starmer’s party at 46%, with the Conservatives at 25%. In another headache for the Prime Minister, who entered No 10 last October, the Conservative Democratic Organization (CDO) movement has been set up by allies of Mr Johnson who are furious with his ousting and that of Liz Truss and the coronation of Mr. Sunak as Conservative leader without a member vote. The core group, led by Tory counterpart Lord Cruddas and former MEP David Campbell Bannerman, wants to empower members following the ousting of two grassroots elected Tory leaders from the party. Mr Johnson, who led the Tories to their biggest landslide in decades in 2019, left Downing Street in September following a series of scandals including the partygate saga. But he fueled rumors of a comeback in his final speech to No 10 with his reference to Cincinnatus, who was called back from his farm to save ancient Rome from crisis.

