ECP issues arrest warrants for Imran Khan, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry





Imran Khan, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry, Pakistani leaders of Tehreek-e-Insaf. AFP/FileWarrants were issued by the four-member bench of the ECP. The contempt hearing was adjourned to January 17.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued bail warrants for Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Imran Khan, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry in a contempt case.

The warrants were issued by a bench of four members of the ECP headed by member Nisar Durrani in charge of the case.

In August last year, the ECP issued a contempt notice to the PTI leadership for insulting the commission and its leader at various public meetings, press conferences and several interviews.

The notice accused them of having insulted and made unparliamentary, intemperate and contemptuous remarks against the electorate on various occasions.

The bench, while denying the PTI leaders’ requests for exemption, today ordered them to appear before it at the next hearing scheduled for January 17.

The commission had reserved the verdict on their pleas on January 3.

Fawad challenges the mandates

Shortly after the verdict, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry announced that he would challenge the warrants in the High Court and enter a contempt plea against the ECP.

“ECP’s decision to issue arrest warrants is a disregard of the High Court’s decision,” Fawad said. He said the case was scheduled for January 17 and the verdict was announced today in breach of the rules.

The PTI leader said it was a “partial” decision by the ECP.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court also authorized the electoral body to bring contempt proceedings against Khan, Umar and Fawad.

At the last hearing at the Electoral Commission, lawyer Ali Bukhari appeared on behalf of PTI leaders and argued that Fawad’s mother was seriously ill and he was in a hospital in Lahore with her. In addition, his brother Faisal Chaudhry is a lawyer in this case and the two brothers are currently with their mother.

He added that Imran Khan had not yet been allowed to travel.

To this, a member of the ECP inquired about his medical report which claims that the head of the PTI was unable to travel. The PTI attorney promised to submit the report to the bench.

In addition, the member of the commission indicated that he had not yet responded to the show cause, enjoining him to file the request for exemption from attendance.

Asad Umars’ lawyer, Anwar Mansoor, said the PTI secretary general was due to attend the hearing but was unable to travel to the federal capital. He argued, We applied against the show cause notice, the three cases are of the same nature. The hearing will be held together and I will give a mandatory response to the show cause on the next date.

On occasion, the DG ECP right had indicated that he had written in the notice of justification that it had been issued by the electoral commission.

The ECP bench said warrants were issued for the parties to appear. To this, lawyer Ali Bukhari said that if a warrant was issued, their request would not be heard.

Lead attorney Anwar Mansoor argued that instead of the warrant, ECP should make it the last appearance.

Ali Bukhari said if they fail to appear at the next court appearance, a warrant should be issued. The ECP member said that we will order about it, after which the hearing of the case was adjourned until January 17th.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/464081-ecp-issues-bailable-arrest-warrants-of-imran-khan-asad-umar-fawad-chaudhry The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos