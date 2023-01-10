Xi Jinping stresses need to promote full and strict Party autonomy

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Monday stressed the need for unremitting efforts to promote the full and strict autonomy of the Party and ensure the implementation of decisions and plans adopted at the 20th National Congress. .]of the CCP.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at the second plenary session of the CPC’s 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCID).

In the interests of the Party’s long-term governance, the country’s lasting prosperity and stability, and the people’s happiness, full and strict Party autonomy should be the Party’s long-term strategy and constant priority. , Xi said.

The Party should continue to uphold strict principles, implement strict measures and promote a strict environment for its autonomy, and the Party’s self-reform should be firmly pursued, he said.

In promoting strict autonomy, efforts should also be made to encourage enthusiasm, initiative and creativity among Party members and officials, he added.

Members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi and Ding Xuexiang attended the meeting.

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CCID, chaired the meeting.

To do a good job of governing the country, the Party must do a good job of self-governance, Xi said, noting that the country will only become strong if the Party maintains its strength.

Xi noted that full and strict autonomy is a tireless effort and the Party should remain vigilant and determined to meet the special challenges facing a major political party like him.

He stressed the importance of managing the Party with systems and regulations and improving systems to exercise full and strict autonomy.

Xi has ordered strict political monitoring to ensure that decisions and plans made at the 20th CPC National Congress are effectively implemented.

Major issues should be resolved in a timely manner, Xi said, citing examples such as failure to implement decisions and bans set by the central leadership, selective or compromised enforcement, protectionism in disregard. general interests and the blind copying of other people’s solutions.

He called for measures to effectively remove bottlenecks, obstacles and difficulties in implementation and execution and to fine-tune the mechanisms through which key decisions and plans of the Party Central Committee are implemented.

Xi stressed that the central Party leadership’s eight-point decision on improving conduct should be implemented with perseverance until it becomes a regular practice among Party members.

Great importance should be attached to strengthening Party discipline, and the requirement of rigor should be built into all processes, from the formulation of Party rules and the dissemination of Party discipline to the supervision of the enforcement of discipline, he said. This is to ensure that a high degree of self-awareness can be developed among all Party members in terms of adherence to Party rules and discipline.

Noting that the fight against corruption remains grand and complicated, and the Party still faces daunting tasks to prevent new cases and eradicate existing ones, Xi called for more efforts to systematically tackle to the symptoms and root causes of the problem.

Coordinated measures must be taken to ensure that officials do not have the audacity, the opportunity or the desire to corrupt themselves, he stressed.

To keep the pressure on officials not to become corrupt, the deterrent effect of a zero-tolerance policy and tough penalties must be maintained, he continued.

Corrupt officials who show no signs of restraint must be punished. Corruption involving political and economic elements should be resolutely investigated and dealt with, he stressed.

Measures must be taken to prevent key officials from acting on behalf of any interest or power group, and to prevent any collusion between officials and businessmen, or any infiltration of capital into politics that harms political ecosystem or economic development environment, he added.

Xi said it is also imperative to launch initiatives to root out high-profile sectoral, institutional and regional corruption.

Efforts to ensure that officials do not have the opportunity to become corrupt should be stepped up, Xi said, calling for progress in reforming oversight mechanisms and institutional development in key areas, and improving institutions and mechanisms to fight corruption.

More measures are needed to ensure officials do not have a desire to become corrupt, Xi said, stressing the importance of promoting a culture of integrity in the new era.

Simultaneous, coordinated and comprehensive measures must be taken to ensure that officials do not have the audacity, the opportunity or the desire to corrupt themselves, he noted.

It is important to improve anti-corruption laws and regulations, as well as jointly punish those who offer bribes, Xi said, vowing to crack down hard on political liars with so-called connections.

Improving the comprehensive, authoritative and highly effective supervisory system under the unified Party leadership is key to modernizing China’s governance system and capacity, he added.

In refining this supervision system, Xi stressed the leading role of Party committees, ongoing efforts to reform the country’s inspection and disciplinary supervision system, and strengthening inspections as a powerful tool.

Xi noted that the disciplinary inspection and control bodies should remain loyal to the Party, take on difficult and arduous tasks, and be able to deal with its struggles.

He stressed the need to strengthen awareness of respect for the rule of law, respect for procedures and the presentation of evidence, and to make the work of inspection and disciplinary control better regulated, standardized and better based on law.

Disciplinary inspection and control bodies should voluntarily submit to scrutiny from all sides, manage their personnel rigorously and punish corrupt elements of the system harshly, so as to prevent them from being blinded to their own problems. , did he declare.

Li Xi chaired the plenary session and called for in-depth study and implementation of the spirit of Xi’s speech.

He called for efforts to develop a deep understanding of the decisive significance of the “two determinations”, strengthen the “four consciences”, strengthen the “four beliefs” and secure the “two defenses”. He called for unremitting efforts to exercise full and strict Party autonomy in China’s new journey into the new era, push forward the grand project of building the Party in the new era, and provide a solid guarantee for a good departure for the construction of a socialist country. .modern in every way.

Li delivered a work report on behalf of the CCID standing committee on Monday afternoon.