Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Maritime Skills Centre; Unveiling of the foundation stones of the ship repair facility in Pandu





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the foundation stones of two major initiatives at the inauguration of the Maritime Competence Center for the North East, to increase capacity at Pandu Port in Guwahati on January 13. Other initiatives are the ship repair facility at Pandu Multimodal Terminal and an elevated road linking the Multimodal Terminal to National Highway 27 in Guwahati, according to Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. The facilities are part of major initiatives planned by the ministry to revamp inland waterways in Assam and the North East. Union Minister Sonowal also announced an investment of Rs 1,016 crore for the development of inland waterways in Assam for the coming years. A complete package to develop the Brahmaputra River has now been upgraded to Rs 474 crore, as well as an upgraded package of Rs 148 crore has recently been earmarked for the development of the Barak River. The ministry has also approved the development of the Dhansiri River and the Kopili River. Underlining the success of the rejuvenated waterways as an alternative logistics channel under the Modi government, the movement of cargo on the Indo Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBPR) increased from 2.00 MT in 2014-15 to 5.43 MT in 2021- 22, Sonowal noted. Sonowal said, “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, our ministry has taken major initiatives to power the region’s waterways to convert them into avenues for economic progress, development and growth in the region. “Whether it concerns the transport of goods or passengers by inland waterway, we plan and implement policies aimed at building capacity in the region. In this regard, the Prime Minister will virtually unveil the foundation stones for a major capacity building at Pandu Port in Guwahati. “We believe this will serve as a major boost for the development of the region. We believe that our commitment to harnessing the magnificent prowess of the country’s rich river system will unlock immense opportunities. “We believe that the innate beauty of waterways as a sustainable, economical and rapid mode of transport will prepare our future and act as the engine of growth for the new India. Sharing his view on the planned launch of the world’s largest river cruise on Ganga Vilas from Varanasi to Dibrugarh, the Minister added, Ganga Vilas will open a new prospect for tourism in the country. As the cruise will spend more than ten days in Assam, foreign tourists will be able to explore and discover a new horizon of socio-cultural hue along the river coast. From Dhubri to Dibrugarh and Mayong to Majuli, this cruise has arranged an interesting journey where the natural beauty of Assam will be savored. Its success has also opened a new avenue for investment in river cruise tourism in Assam. We hope that its multiplier impact on the state economy will be multiple. The Ganga Vilas will stop at Dhubri, Goalpara (Jogighopa), Guwahati (Pandu), Pobitora, Tezpur, Silghat and Nemati Ghat before anchoring at Dibrugarh (Bogibeel) in the state. Pandu Terminal ship repair facility will save time and money. The facility will handle the repair of government vessels and other private operators. The dedicated route connecting Pandu Terminal to NH-27 will enable smooth and fast 24-hour connectivity, which will be a strong business proposition for freight operators. The Maritime Skills Center for the North East will be instrumental in developing our rich talent pool and building highly valued skill sets among candidates for better job opportunities in the logistics industry by booming.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://swarajyamag.com/infrastructure/northeast-infra-prime-minister-narendra-modi-to-inaugurate-maritime-skill-centre-unveil-foundation-stones-of-ship-repair-facility-at-pandu The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos