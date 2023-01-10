It suits Boris Johnson to be the phantom menace

It’s rare to come across an extreme sport that can also be played in the safety of your own home, out to dinner with friends or in the pub. The activity otherwise known as discussing the return of Boris Johnson, however, appears to qualify.

Whether you play it with a sense of morbid fascination or (the most niche pursuit these days) with genuine excitement, chances are that over the past few months many readers have dipped at least one toe into the pursuit. or, less fortunately, had the discussion. pushed on them by an even more horrified or excited player.

But beware, unlike other extreme sports, like skydiving or motorbike stunts, you can be thrust into this activity unilaterally by someone else at any time. Suddenly, you inexorably crumble wondering if a Boris comeback could actually happen.

I can see why it might appeal to, say, agoraphobic adrenaline junkies who have to seek their thrills indoors, those who particularly like Johnson himself, or just plain dinner terrorists. This is, however, a professional hazard rather than a personal peccadillo for political journalists, for obvious reasons. But as a veteran/victim of more than a few playthroughs of this game in recent weeks, I can reveal that everyone is wrong.

Whether the former prime minister wants to return or not is self-evident when you consider the number of people who have been willing to fill this high-level position. How and when this might happen are fun to explore as subgenres of rubber-necked speculative fiction, offering as they do an opportunity both to display one’s knowledge and imaginative ability, and to project hopes and personal prejudices in a purely hypothetical way. But the real meat that I hesitate to promise any outright fun is on offer is why this game is being played at all.

Cyclical factors undoubtedly contributed to this. The immersion of frontline politics in a bath of softer but somewhat unexciting sound by both Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer helped, setting a clear contrast to Johnson. The clashes between the Tories under Truss and the resulting failure to even come close to working with Labor in the polls have fueled internal Tory debates over the events of last summer and the build-up to the next. elections.

And the thing is, we haven’t yet seen the end of the aftershocks of the various squabbles, controversies and scandals that have emerged from the Johnson Downing Street era, so even though this administration is no more, it continues to engage new intermittently.

But all of these things only fuel speculation about a potential comeback because Johnson himself allows such speculation to rumble on.

In part, that’s because his career has repeatedly demonstrated that it doesn’t hurt to keep the options open. Implausible things can happen, he might reason, so why prematurely close even outside chances? A bit cynical, perhaps, but he’s not alone.

More than Notice

More importantly, though, it’s clear that he actively wants this game to be played, even by those who oppose his return. It suits him to be in demand, to be both the old moon flame, the one who could have been, the one who got away and the phantom menace.

Why would that be? First, because it has always thrived on the maxim that it is better to be insulted than ignored. It is far better to be a source of controversy, involved in events, than to be forgotten. Forgettable was never part of his brand.

Second, because he has an ego (again, not uncommon or unforgivable in politics). He may be out of power, but it might just be a comfort to be found in the newspapers, rather than disappearing into a shepherd’s hut like David Cameron.

Third, because being that looming backstage presence offers a degree of revenge on those he might and his fans certainly blame for his downfall. If his successors can’t act without someone wondering if Johnson could do it better, he’s unlikely to be sorry for any discomfort the comparison might cause.

Former prime ministers notoriously struggle to reinvent themselves. From running foundations, to joining boards, to writing stories and memoirs, life after #10 often seems to lack direction.

What’s interesting is that the current Boris Johnson isn’t really a whole new edition of the man. In fact, we have already seen this version. When David Cameron became prime minister, somewhat weakened by Coalition compromises, Johnson took great pleasure in serving as king on the water, as mayor of London. City Hall became a blank canvas on which critics of the current Conservative leader could project their hopes and wishes, and its occupant was always there to nudge his party leader when it seemed appropriate.

Sounds familiar. Johnson may not have the mayoralty of London, but his profile is more than enough to cast a shadow over Westminster nonetheless. He will undoubtedly enjoy doing so.

Mark Wallace is the Managing Director of ConservativeHome, an independent Conservative Party blog