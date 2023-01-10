Sweden and Turkey should not back down in NATO membership tussle

Sweden said on Sunday that Turkey was asking too much in return for NATO membership, while Ankara is effectively demanding the impossible for Stockholm to overturn a ruling by its own Supreme Court. But analysts say Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is unlikely to reverse his condition, at least not before the all-important presidential elections scheduled for June.

Sweden’s new conservative prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, said Stockholm had done enough for Ankara for him.

Turkey confirms that we did what we said we would do. But they also say they want things we can’t and won’t give them, Kristersson said at the Forsvar Security Conference in Sweden.

Along with neighboring Finland, Sweden made NATO membership its top foreign policy goal last year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine jolted them from their official Cold War-era neutrality. . However, Erdogan gave Turkey the conditional green light accusing Sweden of harboring people linked to the Kurdish militant group the PKK and the Gulenist movement that Turkey holds responsible for the failed 2016 coup.

Sweden, which has a large Kurdish diaspora of some 100,000 people, responded to Erdogan’s demands at a NATO summit last June. Sweden and FinlandOKundertake to prevent the activities of the PKK on its territory.

Stockholm then canceled an embargo on arms sales to Turkey and distanced itself from the YPG, a Syrian militia defended by Western countries for its role in the fight against the Islamic State group, but anathema to Ankara because of its close ties to the PKK, which has waged intermittent guerrilla campaigns against the Turkish state since 1984 and is classified as a terrorist organization by the EU and US as well as Turkey.

But Erdogan is seeking the extradition of journalist Bulent Kenes, former editor of the now closed Turkish newspaper Todays Zaman, for his alleged role in the foiled coup.

Not a political question

Sweden’s Supreme Court rejected Turkey’s request in December, on the grounds that Kenes risked persecution for his policies if sent to Turkey.

This is a court case in a country ruled by the separation of powers, and it leaves the Swedish government no choice, noted Hakan Gunneriusson, a political science professor at Mid Sweden University.

Specific individuals cannot be deported to Turkey from Sweden if there is no legal basis for this. It’s a legal process, not a political issue, Gunneriusson said.

On the contrary, Turkey’s intransigence on the issue will only strengthen Sweden’s resolve, suggested Toni Alaranta, senior researcher at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs in Helsinki.

Sweden and Finland are both candidates for NATO in order to ensure our [political order based on] the rule of law in the event of a possible external attack not to throw it in the trash, Alaranta said.

This approach is popular among the Swedish electorate, according to a poll published by the newspaper Dagens Nyheter last week, which showed that 79% of Swedes favor respecting the court ruling even if it delays joining the EU. NATO.

Turkey’s position should soon become the only remaining obstacle to Sweden and Finland joining NATO, as 28 of the 30 members of the Western alliances have validated their requests and the Hungarian parliament is expected to give its approval more later this month.

Happy to wait for things

Pekka Haavisto, Finnish Minister for Foreign Affairslamentedthat Ankara is unlikely to allow the two countries to join before the Turkish presidential elections in June. Yet Sweden and Finland may well wait longer.

Turkey is no stranger to rowing with other NATO members, as evidenced by Erdogan’s public spats with French President Emmanuel Macron and, most importantly, Ankara’s decision to buy the system Russian S-400 air defense aircraft in 2017 in the face of US outcry followed by sanctions. Erdogan also has a history of making life difficult for European countries to help him advance his priorities in the Middle East, including when he threatened in 2019 to let millions of migrants into Europe unless the powers Europeans do not appease their criticism of the Turkish offensive against the Kurdish forces in Syria.

Of course, Russia’s war against Ukraine is the West’s most pressing geopolitical concern, making it a natural priority to bring Sweden and Finland under the NATO umbrella. But the war in Ukraine also underscores Turkey’s importance to the Western alliance, even though Ankara has been an awkward member of NATO for the past decade. So far, Erdogan has maintained ties with Russia and Ukraine while not alienating either and it paid off for the rest of the world when Turkey negotiated alongside the UN a deal to export Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea in July, before renewing the deal in November after Russia briefly pulled out.

Erdogan approaches the NATO alliance with the belief that Turkey’s interests are not taken seriously enough and that NATO needs Turkey, observed Howard Eissenstat, a Turkey specialist at St. Lawrence in New York State and at the Middle East Institute in Washington DC. He does not see acrimony within the alliance as necessarily a bad thing, as long as it underlines that Turkey’s interests must be taken into account.

The Turkish government’s fundamental assumptions about how Western governments should prosecute Turkey’s enemies are at odds with fundamental principles of the rule of law, Eissenstat said, adding that he thought: Ankara knew this from the start. , but thinks the process serves his interests.

Ankara is perfectly happy to wait, he explained. These calculations may well change after the Turkish elections when national advantages diminish, but until then I doubt Ankara is likely to budge.

Indeed, Erdogan faces a delicate re-election campaign in June in a deplorable economic context, while a currency and debt crisis has rocked Turkey since 2018.

The key election issues in Turkey are, of course, mainly the catastrophic domestic economy and the question of [Syrian] refugees, stressed Eissenstat. But Erdogan clearly enjoys a tough stance on Finland and Sweden joining NATO.

Not only do the Turkish public like to see Turkish leaders play an important role in the world, Eissenstat said, but it’s also likely true that many share Erdogan’s distrust of the West and the belief that governments Westerners have given refuge to Turkey’s enemies.

The Swedish-Turkish showdown should therefore continue. Perhaps the most telling statement from that Swedish defense conference, however, was not Kristerson’s refusal to overrule the Supreme Court, but rather NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenbergs.suggestionthat the alliance has already extended its security umbrella to the two Scandinavian countries. It is inconceivable that NATO would not act if the security of Sweden and Finland were threatened, he said.