The Joe Biden and Donald Trump classified documents scandals are worlds apart





The earliest facts we know of the discovery of several classified documents of President Joe Bidens while he was vice president by Bidens lawyers as he packed up his former office at the Penn Biden Center show very little similarity to the discovery. and the recovery of hundreds of classified documents found at were kept by former President Donald Trump at his personal residence in Mar-a-Lago. The immediate and transparent actions of Bidens lawyers make the likelihood of any criminal culpability very low.

Trump’s recovery of highly sensitive national security documents, including those related to nuclear secrets, came after more than a year of requests, negotiations, grand jury subpoenas and meetings between the representatives of Trump, the National Archives and Records Administration and the Department of Justice which resulted in a criminal search warrant being executed at Trump’s home.

That search warrant only came after the DOJ apparently became alarmed at reports of potential obstruction of justice and loss of faith in representations made by Trump’s lawyers.

The DOJ’s distrust of Trump’s lawyers has only worsened since the search warrant, as they recently called for Trump’s lawyers to be held in contempt for failing to comply with a subpoena.

By contrast, Bidens’ attorneys notified the National Archives the same day that the documents had been found in a locked closet, and the documents were retrieved by the National Archives the next morning. The swift actions of Bidens lawyers showed transparency and disregard for political consequences given that they discovered the documents on Nov. 2 just days before the midterm elections. Importantly, the disclosure by Bidens lawyers was completely self-initiated, there was no prior investigation by the National Archives, and according to CNN’s information, NARA came to view the situation as a error due to the lack of procedural safeguards for the documents. That same month, NARA sent the DOJ back to look into the matter.

In response to the NARA referral, Attorney General Merrick Garland assigned United States Attorney in Chicago John Lausch, who was appointed by Trump, to oversee an investigation. Since the discovery of the documents took place in Pennsylvania, it would not normally have been within the purview of Lausch in Chicago, Illinois. But Lausch is one of two Trump-era American lawyers who have been retained at the Garland DOJ, the other is overseeing the criminal investigation of Hunter Biden and, as The New York Times reports, AG Garland apparently sought to handing the investigation over to a Trump hold-out because Garland thought that would make the investigation impartial.

The facts as we know them thus far make it highly unlikely that Lausch will find evidence of criminal behavior on the part of Biden and/or his team given the absence of any effort to conceal or obstruct, which would be essential to find any criminal intent. .

Even the instant political spin put forth by Republicans like Rep. Bryon Donalds and incoming House Speaker Kevin McCarthy focuses entirely on using the Biden documents affair as a defense of Trump. In an interview on CNN, Donalds clung to the idea that Trump as president had the power to declassify documents while Biden, as then-vice president, did not. complete ignorance of the fact that even now Trump’s lawyers have not identified any documents that Trump supposedly declassified.

A question now will be whether AG Garland chooses to appoint a special counsel following the preliminary report to be received from Chicago prosecutor Lausch.

In the likely event that Lausch finds no grounds for potential criminal charges, Garland may find it difficult to resist appointing a special counsel in hopes of avoiding political criticism for a decision to investigate and potentially debunk. sue Trump while refusing to do so with Biden. But evidence is what should drive prosecution decisions, and Garland must do just that without worrying about the political fallout.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/joe-biden-and-donald-trumps-classified-doc-scandals-are-worlds-apart The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos