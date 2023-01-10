Xi Jinping holds video conference with Czech President Milo Zeman





On the afternoon of January 9, 2023, President Xi Jinping held a video meeting with Czech President Milo Zeman. Xi Jinping pointed out that over the past 10 years, he and President Zeman have met and talked many times, exchanged in-depth views on bilateral relations and governance experience, and transformed Sino-Czech relations into a strategic partnership. The two sides have jointly promoted bilateral economic and trade relations and personnel exchanges. Czech exports to China almost tripled, and in 2019 the number of Chinese tourists to the Czech Republic increased by 250% compared to 2013. China appreciates the development of Sino-Czech relations, sees the Czech Republic as a partner strategic importance and is ready to work with the Czech side for the steady growth of bilateral relations and bring more benefits to both peoples. Xi Jinping pointed out that China promotes the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization, and will continue to pursue high-level opening up, which will certainly bring new opportunities to all countries, including the Czech Republic. Both sides should be firm in respecting each other’s core interests and major concerns, strengthen multi-level and high-quality exchanges and communication, deeply tap each other’s complementarity potential, expand cooperation mutually beneficial and strengthen culture and people. – exchanges between people. China will roll out more practical measures to promote cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries (CEECs). China’s policy towards Europe remains stable. Xi Jinping expressed the hope that the Czech side will continue to actively promote China-CEEC cooperation and the sustainable and healthy development of China-Europe relations. Zeman said he fully agrees with President Xi Jinping’s remarks on Czech-Chinese relations and cherishes his friendship with President Xi Jinping. The Czech side is ready to make joint efforts with the Chinese side to strengthen cooperation in such areas as economy, trade and investment, overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, resume exchanges of staff and bring great vitality to Czech-Chinese relations. The Czech side is ready to play an active role in promoting the sound development of Europe-China relations. Wang Yi, He Lifeng and others attended the event.

