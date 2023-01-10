Octopus Energy will slow German expansion





Octopus Energy targets 1 million German customers by 2025

Lower wholesale prices help suppliers and consumers

An energy group wishing to develop heat pumps, green assets FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Jan 10 (Reuters) – Britain’s Octopus Germany, a relatively new entrant to the electricity and gas retail market, has postponed its target of one million German customers by the end of of 2025 after soaring wholesale prices caused a two-month downturn last year. “We had to put our expansion on hold for a while,” German chief executive Andrew Mack said in an interview. “Our ambition is still to reach one million retail customers within three years,” he added. In Britain, the company’s low-overhead model allowed it to make big inroads quickly in the market and in late December it received further impetus when it completed a takeover of collapsed rival Bulb under a retainer. of 4.5 billion pounds (5.47 billion dollars) linked to a government loan which is however repayable. “I don’t see anything that could disrupt the acquisition,” Mack said. Recent declines in wholesale energy prices will be helpful for suppliers like Octopus, as it takes less money to purchase wholesale volumes, and for customers, as exorbitant price pressure eases, a- he declared. “Right now, energy looks much more affordable than it did just a month ago,” he said. “We are able to pass these price cuts on to consumers very quickly,” he said, adding that assessments were done weekly. Dutch gas prices for one-month delivery last month halved to 70 euros per megawatt-hour, while remaining more than three times their pre-2021 levels. The drastic reduction in supplies from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine has driven prices up in 2022, but European countries have now replenished their gas stocks and the current winter is mild. Moving on to Germany-specific targets, Mack said Octopus is supporting its retail business with onshore wind assets, purchased by Octopus Energy Generation, in line with the group’s environmental strategy. Octopus believed that electric heat pumps to replace oil and gas boilers in German homes were the most suitable complementary service to home energy contracts. Currently, these pumps only heat 2.7% of German homes, while gas represents 49.3% and fuel oil 24.7%. ($1 = 0.8222 pounds) Reporting by Vera Eckert and Tom Kaeckenhoff, editing by Rachel More and David Evans Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. Vera Eckert Thomson Reuters Senior Electricity Correspondent for Germany with over 30 years of experience and focused on deregulated energy markets for electricity and gas, business, grids, exchanges, renewables, politics, storage, transport of the future and hydrogen. A German native who studied and worked in the United States and Great Britain.

