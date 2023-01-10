Erdogan’s government aims to ban opposition parties ahead of elections





Istanbul (AFP) Turkey’s chief prosecutor filed his latest case in court on Tuesday to shut down a Kurdish-backed opposition party before the country goes to the polls later this year.

Since March 2021, the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been trying to dissolve the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) – the third party in parliament – over its alleged links to banned Kurdish activists. The party says it is singled out for standing up for Kurdish rights and resisting the government’s growing crackdown on political freedoms and dissent. The case is coming to an end in the Constitutional Court in time to have major repercussions on Erdogan’s re-election chances and the future composition of parliament in elections scheduled before June. The party won 12% of the vote in the 2018 general election and holds 56 of the 579 seats in parliament. Its dissolution could limit the electoral options of millions of Kurdish voters and further complicate Turkey’s difficult relationship with the West. But Erdogan calls the HDP the political wing of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) – listed as a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union as well as Ankara. Chief prosecutor Bekir Sahin presented the HDP on Tuesday as the PKK’s “recruitment office”. “We have demonstrated that the defendant has become the center of actions contrary to the indivisible integrity of the state,” Sahin told reporters after making his final argument in court. “His links with the (PKK) are a well-known fact. Our whole society knows about them.” Funding freeze The Turkish government shut down other pro-Kurdish parties before the HDP. Others closed in the face of lawsuits, then reformed under different names. The HDP is already reeling from the arrest and imprisonment of thousands of its members and dozens of its local leaders. The current government affair began two weeks after Turkey lost 13 soldiers in a risky operation to rescue captives held by the PKK in caves in northern Iraq in February 2021. Erdogan accused the PKK of executing the Turkish military. The HDP released a carefully worded statement in which it expressed condolences but did not explicitly condemn the PKK at the time. The party’s problems intensified when the Constitutional Court froze its access to a bank account through which it receives state funding last week. The decision deprives the party of its main source of income before the election campaign. “It is obvious that the decision of the Constitutional Court to block our party’s funds is political,” the HDP said in a statement. The party will have one month to prepare its defense before the court meets to deliberate. The 15-member panel needs a two-thirds majority to approve a political ban. The HDP said it expected the deal to be completed “in the coming months, before the election”. The chief prosecutor said the timing of the verdict was “at the discretion of the Constitutional Court”. AFP 2023

