Wazirabad attack: Imran Khan says JIT members ‘under pressure’ to distance themselves from findings – Pakistan





PTI chairman Imran Khan said on Tuesday that members of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) investigating the November 3 attack on him in Wazirabad were under pressure to distance themselves from the findings of the case, which confirmed his belief that powerful neighborhoods were behind the assassination attempt. .

Last year, a PTI worker died and 14 others, including the former prime minister and PTI leaders, were injured in the attack in Wazirabads Allahwala Chowk, where the Haqeeqi Azadi parties march against the government Federal had stopped en route to Islamabad.

To investigate the incident, the Punjab government formed a JIT. Last week, the team reportedly discovered that the attack was carried out from three different firing sites.

An official familiar with the findings told Dawn that shots were fired by three unknown shooters, from unknown weapons from a considerable height other than the gun attack carried out by the suspect, Naveed Meher, arrested on the spot.

In a tweet today, the head of the PTI said: According to media reports, JIT members are being pressured to distance themselves from the findings of the JIT investigating an assassination plot against me.

This further confirms my belief that powerful neighborhoods were behind the assassination attempt against me.

Imran repeatedly insisted that three shooters were involved in the attack on him.

More recently, in a January 5 speech, he said two to three people were behind the plot to assassinate him. I know that the armed forces of the country make sacrifices for the country [] but there are black sheep in every institution.

But whoever planned this, I want to cooperate with JIT. Action must be taken against those who deliberately obstruct justice.

The ousted prime minister has also called on a powerful body backed by Pakistan’s Chief Justice to investigate the incident.

Without naming names, Imran said an institution working under the aegis of the federal government had refused to carry out a forensic analysis of a cell phone handed over by the JIT.

On the other hand, the federal government rejected Imrans’ claims.

At a press conference last week, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said there was no second or third suspect involved in the incident other than the arrested suspect.

He also said that the PTI could carry out as many investigations as it wanted but would not be able to insert a second or third suspect.

