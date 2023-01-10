Xi Jinping, the modern-day emperor of China

The last time a Chinese leader had such unlimited power, the result was widespread starvation, economic ruin and the death of millions. Photo by Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Content of the article Chinese President Xi Jinping emerged from the Communist Party of China’s Oct. 20 National Congress with tighter control over the ruling Communist Party and, therefore, China than any leader since Mao Zedong. He can now pursue his state-centric approach to China’s economy and an openly nationalist foreign policy with even less internal resistance than he has encountered since his consolidation of power began a decade ago.

Content of the article As a result, Xi’s ability to make arbitrary decisions that impact the lives of billions of people is also unmatched. And because China is exponentially more important to the stability of the global economy and the balance of geopolitical power than during Maos’ rule, Xi’s power has become a global issue.

Content of the article Consider some of his recent decisions. Its refusal to import mRNA vaccines made overseas has left 1.4 billion people in China far more vulnerable to COVID-19 than they should be. To date, COVID deaths in China are only a small fraction of those in the United States and Europe, but there are good reasons to fear that this remarkable success (albeit economically and socially costly) cannot last. Add to that China’s inability to adequately vaccinate people, even with vaccines made in China, and millions of people are at risk of serious illness and worse.

Content of the article The Chinese leadership’s drive for control has also caused considerable damage in other areas. A covert crackdown on private-sector tech companies, likely motivated by fears that these companies have too much influence over the flow of information in the country, has undermined China’s ability to create groundbreaking new digital technologies and trust international investors that China remains a safe country. place to invest by taking $1 trillion of market capital from one of the most efficient sectors of the private sector in China. On foreign policy, Xi’s announcement of boundless friendship between China and Russia just three weeks before the invasion of Ukraine has heightened fears in America and Europe that Xi shares the president’s thirst. Russian Vladimir Putin to remake the international system.

Content of the article In all three cases, Xi’s authoritarian personality, his drive for tight political and economic control, and his hawkish approach to foreign policy took precedence over any sage advice he might have received from within the bureaucracy of Israel. State. And that was before Xi crowned himself emperor in November by filling the Politburo standing committee with trusted loyalists and rejecting the post-Mao consensus of rule by committee in China. Now that Chinese politics flow directly from a single all-powerful leader, there is even less transparency in the political process, less reliable information flowing to the top to inform that process, and less room to admit error, change course or even compromise. The maximum Xi problem will get worse in 2023. First, the startling decision to end zero COVID all at once and without careful preparation could kill a million Chinese or more. This sudden decision to allow the virus to spread unchecked, especially with dangerously low vaccination rates among the elderly, which was taken without warning citizens or even local governments, will create deadly chaos that his government will attempt to hide from the outside world and his own. people. Only an emperor could execute such an extraordinary and extraordinarily costly overthrow.

Content of the article If a dangerous new strain of COVID were to emerge, Xi Max makes it more likely that it would spread rapidly across China and across borders. China’s ability to identify this new variant would be compromised by Xi’s order to sharply and suddenly reduce testing. We should also be concerned that Chinese hospitals are unprepared for the waves of seriously ill people they have started to accept. Nor can the world be trusted, given the origins of COVID in late 2019, that China will share the information needed to protect lives outside of China. For the economy, Xi’s push for state control will produce decisions unchallenged by expert opinion and increased political uncertainty. That’s bad news for an economy already weakened by two years of COVID-related lockdowns, declining confidence in China’s all-important property sector and defaults that could undermine the country’s financial sector. Beijing’s handling of economic statistics will also come under scrutiny. A sudden decision to delay the release of long-anticipated economic data at the party convention was a worrying sign of things to come for global markets.

Content of the article Finally, for foreign policy, Xi’s nationalist views and assertive style will define Beijing’s relationship with its rivals, allies and the vast number of governments that are deeply reluctant to risk becoming either. Xi knows his country cannot afford a short-term crisis, given the scale and immediacy of the economic challenges at home. But wolf warrior diplomacy will nonetheless intensify as diplomats echo Xi’s aggressive foreign policy rhetoric. Xi’s personal affinity for Vladimir Putin and his worldview will limit China’s close collaboration with governments that support Ukraine. More destructive Russian behavior, a virtual certainty in 2023, will color American and European attitudes toward Xi and China.

Content of the article The last time a Chinese leader had such unlimited power, the result was widespread starvation, economic ruin and the death of millions. There is no cultural revolution or great leap forward on the horizon, and the size of China’s educated urban middle class is one of the few brakes on Xi’s ability to implement such measures. drastic. But Xi Maximum has already cost China and the Chinese people dearly, and it will likely cost them even more in 2023. national post Ian Bremmer is president of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media and author of The Power of Crisis. Terry Glavin: Beijing is once again fooling the world on COVID but this time we’re not buying it John Robson: In the banal and ugly mind of Xi Jinping

