Politics
Thank you NU, greetings from President Joko Widodo, at the Archipelago Islamic Tradition Festival
JABAR INSPIRED JABAR – President Joko Widodo attended the opening ceremony of the Archipelago Islamic Tradition Festival on Monday evening (01/09/2023) at Diponegoro Stadium, Banyuwangi, East Java.
The arrival of President Joko Widodo, who was welcomed by the President of PBNU and his staff, was also accompanied by the singing of blessings from Nahdliyin members who were present at the event.
During the opening ceremony of the Archipelago Islamic Tradition Festival, President Joko Widodo warmly welcomed the Nahdlatul Ulama family.
Read also: NU and NKRI, Cak Lontong's jokes that make you laugh
Even during his address, the President handed out several cycling awards to the participants who attended the Festival.
Quoted by West Java Inspiration News from video uploaded from NU TV YouTube channel, President Joko Widodo expressed his gratitude to NU.
“Therefore, I really appreciate that in the series of events commemorating the centenary of the current Nahdlatul Ulama, the Nusantara Islamic Tradition Festival is organized to show and reintroduce the richness of the Islamic traditions of the archipelago and download our concern and love for the culture of the nation,” said Pak Jokowi.
Also Read: Come On, PBNU Hosts Century NU March Singing Contest
“Thank you to the entire Nahdlatul Ulama family who have consistently taken on the role of spreading tolerance, spreading freshness and harmony and always putting Ukhuwah Islamiyah first, always putting Ukhuwah Wathoniyah first, always putting in before Ukhuwah Bashariyah and to stand at the forefront of protecting the maintenance of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia of Indonesia.” Mister President.
Before Mr. Jokowi left the podium, Mr. President came back to offer bicycles to the oldest members of Banser and the youngest daughter of Pagar Nusa.
