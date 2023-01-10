Politics
J&K residents greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their village receives electricity for the first time under ‘Har Ghar Bijli Yojana’ | India News
J&K: In a hamlet in southern Kashmir, residents of a remote village of Anantnag have received electricity for the first time since the country’s independence. This enlightenment is not just for their homes, but it will change their lives. The people of this Tathan Gujjar Basti of Anantnag were overjoyed when the electric light bulb went on. The level of excitement was so high that even the energy development staff danced in front of the newly placed transformer.
People were overjoyed because for the first time they saw light bulbs lighting up their homes. It is an effort to make life easier for the villagers as most of India lives in villages and if the villages grow then the country will grow.
Fazul Khan, a resident of Tathan Top village in South Kashmir, said: “I am very grateful to the government as well as the electricity department for easing our problems. We saw electricity for the first time since independence, now we can have it a bit easier. in our daily life, he added, “Previous generations before us in our village could not see electricity, we are grateful to the department for providing us with electricity, our children cannot study well, we see a bright future. He added.
The government is working tirelessly to bring electricity to several villages in Jammu and Kashmir. It is not the first village in Kashmir to receive electricity; According to the data, about 18 villages in Jammu and Kashmir received electricity for the first time since India’s independence, and many more are on the list, a DDP official said.
Nazir Ahmed, an official with the Energy Development Department, said “there has been no electricity in these remote parts of Kashmir since independence and we have started electrifying each of these villages in fast-track in the central special program of Har Ghar Bijli Yojna”.
As part of the “PMDP Pradhan Mantri development program, the goal of Har Ghar Bijli Yojana is to light up every house in the village. The program was launched by the Prime Minister in 2019.
|
Sources
2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/jk-residents-hail-pm-narendra-modi-as-their-village-receives-electricity-for-first-time-under-har-ghar-bijli-yojana-2559543.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- J&K residents greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their village receives electricity for the first time under ‘Har Ghar Bijli Yojana’ | India News
- Global equity markets mixed ahead of US inflation update
- Thank you NU, greetings from President Joko Widodo, at the Archipelago Islamic Tradition Festival
- LIVE IND vs SL 1st ODI, Cricket Score: Virat propels India to 373 in 1st innings
- Melissa Rivers Says It’s “Impossible” To Bring “Fashion Police” Back – 101.9fm The MIX – WTMX Chicago
- Xi Jinping, the modern-day emperor of China
- The undeniable hand of the United States in the anti-democratic riot in Brazil
- Wazirabad attack: Imran Khan says JIT members ‘under pressure’ to distance themselves from findings – Pakistan
- Erdogan’s government aims to ban opposition parties ahead of elections
- Highest-grossing Bollywood films 2023: Will Pathaan break all records?
- Smikle earns second B1G Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Week Award of the Season
- Disposition Method: Husband interferes with Google search a few days before his wife’s disappearance is discovered