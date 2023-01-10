J&K residents greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their village receives electricity for the first time under ‘Har Ghar Bijli Yojana’ | India News

J&K: In a hamlet in southern Kashmir, residents of a remote village of Anantnag have received electricity for the first time since the country’s independence. This enlightenment is not just for their homes, but it will change their lives. The people of this Tathan Gujjar Basti of Anantnag were overjoyed when the electric light bulb went on. The level of excitement was so high that even the energy development staff danced in front of the newly placed transformer.

People were overjoyed because for the first time they saw light bulbs lighting up their homes. It is an effort to make life easier for the villagers as most of India lives in villages and if the villages grow then the country will grow.

Fazul Khan, a resident of Tathan Top village in South Kashmir, said: “I am very grateful to the government as well as the electricity department for easing our problems. We saw electricity for the first time since independence, now we can have it a bit easier. in our daily life, he added, “Previous generations before us in our village could not see electricity, we are grateful to the department for providing us with electricity, our children cannot study well, we see a bright future. He added.

The government is working tirelessly to bring electricity to several villages in Jammu and Kashmir. It is not the first village in Kashmir to receive electricity; According to the data, about 18 villages in Jammu and Kashmir received electricity for the first time since India’s independence, and many more are on the list, a DDP official said.

Nazir Ahmed, an official with the Energy Development Department, said “there has been no electricity in these remote parts of Kashmir since independence and we have started electrifying each of these villages in fast-track in the central special program of Har Ghar Bijli Yojna”.

As part of the “PMDP Pradhan Mantri development program, the goal of Har Ghar Bijli Yojana is to light up every house in the village. The program was launched by the Prime Minister in 2019.