Pakistan issues arrest warrant for former PM Imran Khan





The Election Commission of Pakistan orders Imran Khan and his close associates to appear on January 17 in a contempt case.

Khan’s aide has accused the Electoral Commission of contempt of court for failing to hold local elections in Islamabad. (AA)

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued bail warrants for former Prime Minister and chairman of the main opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Imran Khan, in cases related to the contempt of the electorate.

A four-member bench of the ECP led by electorate member Nisar Durrani issued the bail warrants for Khan, his party’s general secretary Asad Umar and vice president Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday.

“The electoral commission has issued arrest warrants for Imran Khan, me and Fawad Chaudhry. They are engaged in these tasks instead of conducting their own elections,” Asad Umar tweeted.

He accused the Electoral Commission of contempt of court for failing to hold local elections in Islamabad.

Fawad Chaudhry has announced to move the Lahore High Court against today’s verdict because, according to him, “the ECP is in contempt of court”.

“The Electoral Commission’s decision to issue a releasable warrant is an insult to the High Court’s decision,” he said.

Catastrophic floods, economic misery and resurgent terrorist threats, and the Pakistani government is choosing this moment to issue an arrest warrant for Imran Khan – a move that could cause political unrest and distract from all those other crises. Punitive politics die hard.

— Michael Kugelman (@MichaelKugelman) October 1, 2022

He added that the case was set for January 17, but they heard it today, which violates the rules.

“This is another biased decision by these members of the Elections Commission and we will be filing a contempt of court case in the High Court,” he said.

The ECP ordered the former prime minister and his close associates to appear before the bench on January 17.

Last year in August, election authorities issued notices to Khan and his close aides for contempt of the ECP after accusing Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja and the electoral body of being a subsidiary of the ruling party.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies

