PM Modi inaugurates the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore

Indore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially opened the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention at the Brilliant Convention Center here in Indore on Monday, while declaring that India has its own distinct voice, its own identity on the world stage, which will become stronger in the time to come.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while welcoming the main guest of the event, Dr. Mohammed Irfan Ali, President of Guyana and the guest of honour, Chandrika Prasad Santokhi, President of Suriname, said the curiosity of the world to India would increase. It is an important responsibility of the Indian Diaspora to satisfy this growing curiosity of the world towards India. They should promote India’s “sustainable future” model worldwide, he added.

Modi said that for centuries the world has been eager to know about Indian philosophy, culture, our life values, our global vision and our glorious traditions and in the current era, the strong economy, science, technology, India’s information technology, defense and space science are all unique and are the center of attraction of the world.

India is not only the knowledge hub of the world

Prime Minister Modi said that India is not only the knowledge center of the world, but has the potential to become the skills capital of the world. India can become the engine of development for the world. Pravasi Bharatiya is expected to make his invaluable contribution to promoting India: Make in India, Yoga, Ayurveda, Handicrafts, Handicrafts and Coarse Grains in the world.

Narendra Modi said Indore is a wonderful city. Indore is an era moving forward in time while preserving its heritage. He said with the Indori accent that “Our Indore is wonderful all over the world.” The namkeen, poha passion, sabudana khichdi, kachori, samosas are mouth-watering here. It is not only the cleanest city in India but it is also the capital of taste. You won’t be able to forget the experience here, he remarked.

President of Guyana Dr. Mohammad Irfan Ali addressing the inaugural function of the 17th Paravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore.

Modi said that this year India has the honor of chairing the G-20 group. At such times, the responsibility of overseas Indians increases further. This is your chance to tell the world about India. Make this occasion historic by following the tradition of Atithi Devo Bhav. When the participants return to their country, the Indians who live there call them, interact with them.

Modi felt that today, overseas Indians have the best contribution to the world. They are involved in building a capable and strong India. Wherever they live, they keep India with them, in their hearts. They have a commitment to India. They are always working in the interests of India. Document the best work done by Overseas Indians all over the world. Their work must be made public through an audio video medium. Modi said people of Indian origin who were born abroad are also curious about the country of their parents.

Expressing his gratitude to the President of Guyana, Dr. Mohammed Irfan Ali and the President of Suriname, Mr. Chandrika Prasad Santokhi, Prime Minister Modi said their thoughts are very helpful. Modi greeted them both with a hug.

Guyanese President Dr. Irfan Ali praises Prime Minister Modi

President of Guyana, Dr Mohammad Irfan Ali while hailing India the land of his ancestors and remembering Mahatma Gandhi said today is a very important day for India and the Guyana. President Irfan Ali said that in the time of Covid-19 when the whole system of globalization collapsed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the message of love and cooperation to the world by helping countries. India is far ahead of other countries in the development of talent and technology in the world. With Prime Minister Modi’s determination for Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas, the country today provides leadership in the world. Referring to the social and cultural similarities between India and Guyana, President Mr. Irfan Ali said that even though the two countries are far apart in terms of geographical distance, there is a lot of emotional closeness and our relations will be more intense. in the future. .

President of Suriname Mr. Chandrika Prasad Santokhi said mother and motherland is more than heaven, the love, respect and hospitality received in the cleanest and smartest city of Indore have made that feeling come true. The Pravasi Bharatiya Convention will open new doors of possibilities for both countries. President Santokhi said there is a need to establish a training system on Hindi, Yoga, Ayurveda, Spirituality etc. in Caribbean countries and other countries for overseas Indians. It will also help preserve religion, culture and our traditions in overseas Indian communities.

President Santokhi has suggested Indian companies and banks to expand their activities to countries with a high concentration of Indian diaspora, including Caribbean countries. He said we are indebted to Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and the vision of seeing the whole world as one family according to his Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

Nectar Rain in Indore: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said there was an atmosphere of joy in Madhya Pradesh today on the occasion of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention. In the nectar of freedom, it rains nectar on Indore. The people of Indore have opened the doors of their hearts and homes to welcome the NRIs. Many citizens showed up with open hearts to welcome guests into their homes. The guests received memorable hospitality. To make Pravasi Bharatiya Divas memorable, people from 66 nations came to plant saplings at the Global Garden in Indore. It is commendable work.

Chief Minister Chouhan said Prime Minister Modi has been making consistent efforts for a strong and prosperous India. He gave mantras of autonomy, cleanliness and strong economy. His mantra is implemented on the ground in Madhya Pradesh. Indore accepted his call for cleanliness in such a way that every citizen picked up a broom for cleanliness. Indore has become the cleanest city in the country not once or twice, but six times. He said the Prime Minister understood and implemented knowledge, self-reliance. As citizens, everyone should be cooperative in this regard.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, President of Guyana, Dr. Mohammed Irfan Al, and President of Suriname, Chandrika Prasad Santokhi issued Surakshit Yayen-Prashikshit Jayen themed postage stamp on the occasion of Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan . Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar welcomed everyone at the start of the program emphasizing the goal of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. Governor of Madhya Pradesh Mangubhai Patel, Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State for Culture Ms. Meenakshi Lekhi and a large number of NRIs were also present in the programme.