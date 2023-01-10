Imran Khan’s flood telethon discussed at Geneva pleading





PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s flood telethon was discussed at the International Conference on Climate Resilience in Pakistan held in Geneva, Switzerland.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif co-chaired the conference with United Nations Secretary-General (UNSG) Antonio Guterres in a bid to mobilize international support as Pakistan rebuilds after floods that killed more than 1,700 people and affected more than 30 million more.

Prime Minister Shehbaz was accompanied by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman and Information Minister Marryium Aurangzeb.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra was also present at the Geneva pleading where he gave a detailed presentation of the KP government’s relief efforts in the province and also spoke about Imran’s fundraising telethon. Khan. KP Finance Minister Taimur Khan gave a detailed breakdown of how the funds were spent.

KP Finance Minister Taimur Khan @Jhagra made a detailed presentation on the flood relief efforts in the province, including the application of funds raised by Imran Khan's telethon, at an international conference in Geneva.

— PTI USA Official (@PTIOfficialUSA) January 10, 2023

Following last year’s devastating floods, Imran Khan organized three fundraising telethons for flood victims. The first telethon raised more than 5 billion rupees in donations in just 3 hours of flood telethon. All of the telethons were a huge success as people from home and abroad donated huge sums to PTI’s flood relief operations.

Since the image of Imran Khan was projected on the big screen during the moot in Geneva, Internet users claim that the former prime minister “haunts” the government in place during the international conference! It is pertinent to mention that the PDM coalition government often gets a lot of backlash for ousting Imran Khan through the controversial no-confidence motion.

On the other hand, there were also claims that Imran Khan’s telethon discussed at the international conference reaffirms him as a respectable leader.



— Imran Khan (@ImranRiazKhan) January 10, 2023

” ” –



— Maleeha Hashmey (@MaleehaHashmey) January 9, 2023

Masterstroke from @Jhagra; the image of @ImranKhanPTI also haunts them in Geneva; the Minister of Foreign Affairs could not afford to leave the conference and had to tolerate the success of the Kaptaan Telethon

— Sajeer ALAM (@SajeerAlam) January 9, 2023

Slide presented by Taimur Jhagra regarding Imran Khan's telethon at the #Geneva International Conference!!!

— Moshida Eman (@MoshidaOfficial) January 9

As netizens indulge in the optics and irony of displaying Imran Khan’s image at an international conference led by the outgoing PDM government with the UN, it is worth mentioning that at the Geneva conference on Monday, Pakistan received a huge response from multilateral and bilateral donors. from 40 countries that have pledged more than $10 billion in aid to support the nation’s flood relief efforts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globalvillagespace.com/imran-khans-flood-telethon-discussed-at-geneva-moot/

