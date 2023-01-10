Turkey: A century-old democracy with ups and downs

The Republic of Turkey was founded 100 years ago. Since then, the country has seen a transformation from a one-party to a multi-party system, a military coup in 1960, violence on its streets for nearly a decade in the 1970s, followed by another coup of state and numerous unstable coalition governments in the 1990s, and a rise of the Islamists in 2002.

Amid all these minor and major setbacks, the Turkish state, built on Western ideals such as democracy, equality, rule of law and secularism, has survived and will celebrate its centenary next year.

How resilient are Turkey’s democratic institutions as it turns 100?

“Growing authoritarian practices”

Under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdoan, Turkey is increasingly turning its face from West to East. It associated itself more with Islamic values, made new friends and allies in the Arab world and increased its military involvement abroad, notably in Somalia and Qatar, where the presence of Turkey was the welcome.

These developments did not please all Turks, however, as all this was accompanied by a rise in authoritarianism.

Sinem Adar, Turkey specialist at the Center for Applied Turkey Studies (CATS) in Berlin, takes a negative look at the trajectory taken by the country under Erdoan. “Today’s Turkey is a prime example of growing authoritarian practices,” she observes. “Since the end of the 2000s, the country has gradually moved away from the rule of law and the effective separation of powers.”

Adar is particularly frustrated with the turn things have taken after what seemed like conditions ripe for progress. arguably one of the most disappointing examples of a global trend,” she says.

Islam takes political power

One of the founding values ​​of the republic was laïcité, or laïcité, a concept based on the French model of strict separation between state and religion. The Ottoman Caliphate was abolished in 1924, less than a year after the establishment of the republic. Instead, the Diyanet, the so-called Directorate of Religious Affairs, was founded to give the state more control over the political influence of Islam.

It is fair to say now, however, that religion plays a much larger political role in Turkey today than it did 20 years ago thanks to Erdoan’s policies and rhetoric.

Adar points out that there has always been a “thin line between religion and politics in Turkey” since the establishment of the republic. But, she says, the last 20 years of Erdoan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) rule have made a significant difference in terms of “the breadth and depth of the penetration of Islamist-sponsored religion”. state in social life. One can speak of a “clear trend towards the gradual expansion of Islam in public life, especially over the past decade,” says Adar.

The Diyanet became a huge political player under the AKP regime, as Adar explains.

“The Diyanet has gained more power than ever with growing political clout and ever-increasing access to resources. Especially after the failed coup attempt of 2016, it has assumed a key role in the daily reproduction of the narrative that Turkey’s ruling elites under Erdoan’s leadership embody the will of the people and uphold the nation’s authentic and national values, as well as the territorial integrity of the state,” she said.

Could Erdoan lose?

Turks will go to the polls on June 18, 2023 to choose their next president. Some polls suggest that Erdoan, whose policies are not unchallenged by all, could possibly lose if the opposition manages to run against him with a single candidate.

It’s still up in the air, though. The so-called Table of Six, which consists of six opposition parties that have joined forces, has not even announced its candidate or candidates. The Table of Six wants a return to the parliamentary system and limits on the president’s powers, which were significantly increased after Erdoan imposed sweeping constitutional changes in 2018.

Contrary to widespread popular belief, including in Turkey itself, the country still has functioning democratic institutions that to some extent guarantee free and fair elections. The year 2019 offered a glimmer of hope for those who would like a different government: in local elections, opposition candidates prevailed over AKP candidates in Turkey’s two largest cities, Istanbul and Ankara.

This proves that Turkey still has functioning democratic institutions and that elections can indeed be won against the ruling power, unlike other authoritarian regimes like Russia.

But does the opposition really have a chance of winning the June election? According to Adar, she now has the opportunity to present herself as a credible and powerful alternative to the power in place, especially in the context of “growing societal anger and despair at a governance crisis, coupled with a worsening economic crisis. and a worsening of elite coherence within Turkey’s ruling alliance.”

But for a transition of power to take place, it is vital that the elections are conducted fairly. “To win an election, [the opposition first needs]to ensure the […] ballot box security,” says Adar.

What if Erdoan loses?

But what path will Turkey choose if power changes hands?

The AKP is proud of some developments, such as the international success of the Turkish-made Bayraktar TB-2 drones. Turkey is also pursuing plans to produce its own fighter jet as well as its own electric car. What could become of all these projects if the opposition came to power?

A new government would not only retain these projects, but carry them out in a more practical and democratic way, according to Adar.

“Aspirations for an indigenous defense industry and generally for an economy based on technological innovation and advancement will likely continue under a different government,” she said. “Under a different government, however, there will likely be a more realistic and sober assessment of Turkey’s capability, and the relationship between the defense industry and foreign policy will likely be more institutionalized, regulated and accountable.”

Where is Turkey’s future?

In light of Turkey’s current trajectory, it can be said that the country’s European future is in jeopardy.

2023 is destined to be a critical year both for Turkey and for Turkey-EU relations, according to idem Nas, Secretary General of the Foundation for Economic Development in Istanbul, the main think tank dedicated to Turkey-EU relations.

“If the opposition wins, it will mainly focus on a return to parliamentary rule, and this process will also involve a democratization program. In such a scenario, we can expect a revitalization of Turkey’s European perspective,” she said.

Nas underlines that a possible return of the EU reform program in the post-election period “could lead to an acceleration of relations between Turkey and the EU through the modernization of the customs union and greater coordination trade, energy, foreign policy, security and migration policies.”

One has to be realistic, however, she says: “In the absence of any meaningful change in Turkey’s EU reform agenda, efforts to shift the nature of the relationship from a candidacy perspective to a partnership based on interests will become more apparent”.

Turkey remains important

Turkey could thus not become a member of the club, but remain an essential and privileged partner.

“Despite the freeze in its EU membership negotiations, Turkey is still in the wider European architecture as a key player for European security,” Nas said.

Turkey also forms NATO’s southeastern flank and has the second-largest military within the alliance, making the country an indispensable security provider. Especially in the current circumstances, where NATO wants maximum unity in the face of counter-potential aggressors such as Russia and China, no one in the alliance would want the loss of such an important member.

Since there is no end in sight to Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, Ankara’s mediating role, in which it has already had some success, should also bear much diplomatic fruit for the Turkey in the coming year.

burak nveren

Deutsche Welle 2023