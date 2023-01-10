DoJ seeks to interview Trump team that found more classified documents | American News





The US Department of Justice is stepping up its investigation into Donald Trump’s unauthorized withholding of national security documents as it prepares to question people who searched the properties of former presidents late last year and found more documents with classified marks.

The department received a general explanation from Trump’s attorneys at the time about who conducted the search of a company believed to be known to Trump with experience handling classified records when the new documents marked as classified were returned to the government around Thanksgiving last year.

But the department, unhappy with that accounting, last week convinced a federal judge in a closed hearing to force Trump’s attorneys to give the names of the people who retrieved the documents for the purpose of questioning them directly, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Prosecutors’ decision to ask a federal judge to compel the information marks the latest escalation in the criminal investigation into Trump’s potential unauthorized withholding of highly sensitive government documents as well as obstruction of justice.

The pattern of prosecutors now seeking judicial intervention at every turn signals aggressive posturing by Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing the investigation after he was appointed to insulate the department from charges of political disputes with Trump, who is now a 2024 presidential candidate.

The Justice Department told Trump’s legal team in October that it suspected the former president was still in possession of additional documents with classified marks even after the FBI seized hundreds of sensitive documents when officers searched his Mar-a-Lago property on August 8.

After initially resisting suggestions to hire an outside firm to search his properties for classified documents, Trump hired people to search his other properties, including Trump Tower in New York, Trump Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey, Mar-a-Lago and a warehouse. unit in Florida.

The search, carried out by a company described as an entity known to the former president, revealed at least two other documents in the storage unit with classified marks that Trump’s lawyers then hastily turned over to prosecutors on the matter of documents.

But the discovery infuriated the Justice Department, which in December asked U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia Chief Judge Beryl Howell to take Trump’s job in defiance of the first subpoena issued to Trump. Trump in May demanding the return of everything and everyone. classified documents.

The contempt motion was not immediately granted, the Guardian first reported, and Howell told prosecutors to settle the case with Trump’s lawyers. Still, the problem persisted, and the department later asked for the names of those involved in the search.

Trump’s legal team initially balked and disputed that prosecutors needed to know the names, according to a source familiar with the matter, before relenting and offering to make them available, but only under a court order. protection, as they feared it would be leaked to the media.

Frustrated by the back and forth with Trump’s lawyers, the department instead filed a motion to compel the names in a sealed hearing last Thursday before Howell, who granted the request after a tense exchange with the president’s former lawyers where she insisted the government needed to know the names.

The order was issued on Thursday, the source said. It was unclear whether the Justice Department issued subpoenas for the testimony of those who carried out the search before the grand jury hearing evidence in the Mar-a-Lago documents case. A spokesperson for the Office of Special Advocates declined to comment.

The closed-door proceedings before Howell come as the Justice Department is expected to weigh next steps specifically for the documents case, including whether to either immunize witnesses to force them to testify or threaten them with charges to pressure them to cooperate with prosecutors.

Prosecutors were already considering last year whether to threaten to indict Trump valet Walt Nauta, who followed the former White House president to Mar-a-Lago after becoming skeptical of his testimony initial concerning moving boxes containing classified materials.

If the department decides to immunize or prosecute Nauta, he would be the last Trump employee to face the grand jury in Washington D.C. after some of Trump’s top aides, including Dan Scavino, William Russell and Beau Harrison, testified. early December.

But it would also likely open a window into how the department intends to proceed with the investigation. Prosecutors are reluctant to use immunity because it makes future prosecutions difficult and former US attorneys say it would only be offered to help build a case against a bigger target, like Trump.

The department recently granted immunity to Trump adviser Kash Patel in early November over his objections, the Guardian reported, forcing him to testify before the grand jury after he previously asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. during an interrogation.

The departments’ interest in Patel centered on his claims that documents found at Mar-a-Lago had been declassified, how the documents ended up on the property, and how aides and attorneys to Trump have responded to requests to return, the sources said.

The status of the documents is important because if prosecutors can prove those seized by the FBI in August were not declassified, it could bolster a potential obstruction case claiming Trump used the allegations as an excuse for why he didn’t. did not return the files which had been subpoenaed.

