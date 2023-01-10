Donald Trump’s longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg faces conviction for tax evasion scheme





NEW YORK CITY — Allen Weisselberg, a longtime executive in Donald Trump’s real estate empire whose testimony helped convict the former president’s company of tax evasion, is set to be sentenced on Tuesday for dodging taxes on 1, $7 million in benefits.

New York Judge Juan Manuel Merchan is expected to sentence Weisselberg, a senior Trump Organization adviser and former chief financial officer, to five months in prison, pursuant to a plea agreement reached in August.

Weisselberg, 75, was promised that sentence when he agreed to plead guilty to 15 tax offenses and testify against the company, where he has worked since the mid-1980s.

When he begins serving his sentence, Weisselberg is expected to be locked up in the infamous Rikers Island prison complex in New York. He may be released after just over three months if he behaves behind bars.

As part of his plea deal, Weisselberg must also pay nearly $2 million in taxes, penalties and interest, which he said he has made significant progress in paying. He must also complete five years of probation.

Weisselberg faced up to 15 years in prison – the maximum sentence for the main grand larceny charge – if he were to renege on the deal or fail to testify honestly at the Trump Organization trial. He is the only person charged in the Manhattan prosecutor’s three-year investigation into Trump and his business practices.

Weisselberg testified for three days, offering insight into the inner workings of Trump’s real estate empire. Weisselberg worked for the Trump family for nearly 50 years, starting as an accountant for his developer father, Fred Trump, in 1973 before joining Donald Trump in 1986 and helping expand the focus of the family business across- beyond New York to become a global golf and hotel brand.

Weisselberg told jurors he betrayed the Trump family’s trust by conspiring with a subordinate to hide more than a decade of extras from his earnings, including a free Manhattan apartment, luxury cars and expenses education of his grandchildren in a private school. He said they falsified payroll records and issued forged W-2 forms.

A Manhattan jury convicted the Trump Organization in December, finding Weisselberg had been a “senior executive” agent to act on behalf of the company and its various entities. Weisselberg’s arrangement reduced his own personal income taxes, but also saved the company money because they didn’t have to pay him more to cover the cost of the benefits.

Prosecutors said other leaders of the Trump Organization also agreed to informal compensation. Weisselberg alone was charged with defrauding the federal government, state, and city out of more than $900,000 in unpaid taxes and undeserved tax refunds.

The Trump Organization is due Friday and faces a fine of up to $1.6 million.

Weisselberg testified that neither Trump nor his family were aware of the scheme as it unfolded, choking on telling jurors, “It was my personal greed that led to this.” But prosecutors, in their closing statement, said Trump “knew exactly what was going on” and that evidence, such as a lease he signed for Weisselberg’s apartment, made it clear that “Mr. Trump explicitly sanctions the tax evasion”.

A lawyer for the Trump Organization, Michael van der Veen, said Weisselberg concocted the scheme without the knowledge of Trump or the Trump family.

Weisselberg said the Trumps remained loyal to him even as the company worked to end some of its questionable pay practices after Trump was elected in 2016. He said Trump’s eldest sons, responsible for leading the company while Trump was president gave him a $200,000 raise after an internal audit found he cut his salary and bonuses from the cost of benefits.

Although he is now on leave, the company continues to pay Weisselberg $640,000 in salary and $500,000 in vacation bonuses. He only nominally punished him after his arrest in July 2021, reassigning him to senior adviser and moving his office.

He even celebrated his 75th birthday at Trump Tower with a cake and his colleagues in August, just hours after finalizing the plea deal that ushered in his transformation from loyal executive to prosecution witness.

Rikers Island, a 10-jail complex on a point of land in the East River just off the main runway at LaGuardia Airport in Queens, has been plagued in recent years by violence, inmate deaths and staggering staff shortages.

Although just 5 miles from Trump Tower, it’s a veritable world away from the luxury living Weisselberg planned to build – far from the gilded Fifth Avenue offices where he hatched his land and the apartment overlooking the Hudson River he harvested. as a reward.

Copyright 2023 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7ny.com/trump-allen-weisselberg-donald-tax-charges/12683888/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos