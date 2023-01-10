PM Modi to visit Karnataka twice in January ahead of assembly elections





Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said Prime Minister Modi is expected to visit the state on January 12 and again on January 19 to attend various events.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka twice in January as the state prepares for assembly elections. On Thursday, January 12, Modi will inaugurate the National Youth Festival in Hubballi. Later on January 19, he is likely to inaugurate the modernized Narayanpura Dam Left Bank Canal, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday January 9. He added that young people from 28 states and eight union territories will participate in the seven-day event which the prime minister will address. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming directly to Hubballi to inaugurate the National Youth Festival on January 12, which will be held at the Hubballi Railways Ground,” Bommai said. More than 7,500 young people from across the country will take part in the National Youth Festival (National Yuva Janotsava), according to CM Bommai, who released the festival’s logo and mascot earlier on January 7. The prime minister is also expected to visit Karnataka on Jan. 19 to consecrate the Narayanpura Left Bank Canal (NLBC) modernization project, he added. “Most likely he will come to Narayanpura on January 19 to dedicate the NLBC to the nation,” Bommai said. The modernization of the NLBC was jointly undertaken using funds from the State and Union governments. The prime minister is expected to visit the site and dedicate the project to the nation on January 19, Bommai said. According to him, NLBC has a large-scale supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) based automation system. The PM’s second visit to the state on January 19 has yet to be confirmed, according to the chief minister. Prime Minister Modi is likely to attend a banjara community convention in Kalaburagi, if the second visit is confirmed. “These (January 19 events) are all subject to confirmation,” Bommai said. Assembly elections in Karnataka are due to be held in May. With PTI inputs

