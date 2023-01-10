Politics
Baroness Wheatcroft reviews ‘Out of the Blue’
Harry Cole and James Heales’ biography of a thick-skinned, short-lived Prime Minister is fascinating and insightful
After the most ignominious ousting imaginable, after only 44 days as Prime Minister, one would have expected every near-normal human being to flee into the shadows and stay there. Instead, just six weeks after her forced resignation, Liz Truss has appointed former campaigner Jonathan Isaby as her personal press secretary.
The announcement came too late to be included in this quickly published biography, but it encapsulates many of the themes that emerge from Harry Cole and James Heale’s book: Truss is thick-skinned even by the standards of the hardiest politician; she was largely the creature of the right-wing think tanks known as Tufton Street, and she continues to believe her policies were right. The hiring of Isaby, a former chief executive of the Taxpayers Alliance, indicates that although her brief reign altered the UK’s fortunes for the worse, she emerged from No 10 completely unchanged.
This extraordinary period of British history is condensed into less than 40 pages. While they contain fascinating information about the chaotic setup she presided over, most readers will not need to recall the drastic policies announced without consultation, even around the cabinet table, the market chaos that followed and the last excruciating eight-minute press conference. which she agonized through just four questions.
This, however, is just a hasty postscript to the main body of the book that aims to shed light on the character who, they say, bid farewell to Downing Street by telling staff: “Don’t worry. I’m relieved it’s over…at least I was prime minister.
She was never a team player, alienating many former allies the writers spoke to
She changed parties, she changed her stance on Brexit, but her ambition to be a PM seems to have been unwavering from an early age, as were her fierce libertarian instincts which made Tufton Street her spiritual home – and she the ideal champion of ideologues. Yet she was never a team player, alienating many former allies the writers spoke to. Her fixation on self-promotion has led her to a huge effort on social media – it seems photo opportunities might take precedence over political discussions during her ministerial visits – but, when he s When it came to communicating with colleagues, she was often reluctant or even unable. The book cover of the bitter competition for party leadership shows that his victory was despite a largely dysfunctional and even warring team.
Her belief that she is always right, despite plenty of evidence to the contrary, has always been evident. David Laws, a Liberal Democrat cabinet minister in David Cameron’s coalition government, recalled that: “She doesn’t listen much, and when people try to make points, she just talks to them in a slightly irritating and rather “deaf”. ”
Just before the ridiculously labeled “tax event,” even Kwasi Kwarteng warned him, “You have to slow everything down. She refused, and her loyal Chancellor was the first to pay the price.
In 2018, as Chief Secretary to the Treasury, she announced that “I aim to be the chief troublemaker”. This approach shines through in the account of his time in student politics, in his early ministerial roles and, eventually, in cabinet. It brought her teasing, demotions and defeats but, thanks to members of the Conservative Party, she won the reward she was looking for. There she remained a disastrous and unrepentant troublemaker with the inevitable result. But she may not have given up the fight.
Baroness Wheatcroft is a peer of Crossbench
Out of the Blue: The Inside Story of Liz Truss’s Unexpected Rise and Rapid Fall
By: Harry Cole and James Heale
Publisher: HarperCollins
