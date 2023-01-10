Pashinyan regionalization on foreign policy, growing global importance of Armenia-Turkey border opening





YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Turkey’s lifting of the ban on air cargo trade with Armenia is a laudable step. “It is important that not only negotiations take place in the relations between Armenia and Turkey, but also events that would ensure the dynamics of these negotiations. This is also very important for the work of special representatives [for normalization]Pashinyan said in response to a question from ARMENPRESS at a press conference. Prime Minister Pashinyan recalled his phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and a meeting with him in Prague and said: “It is important to have momentum in relations. I hope soon the [land] the border will be open to citizens of third countries, and we also expect the opening of the border for holders of diplomatic passports. The Armenian Prime Minister said that these events are important not only in terms of Armenian-Turkish relations, but also in the context of the serious changes taking place in international supply chains. “I think that in terms of international cargo shipments, this region becomes much more interesting than before, it acquires great international importance. In this sense, of course, the opening of the border between Armenia and Turkey and the opening of the Armenian-Turkish railway acquire greater global importance. I hope that we will have the opportunity to move in this direction. I must also register our desire to restore the Yeraskh-Sadarak railway -Ordubad-Meghri-Horadiz. We are ready for this,” Prime Minister Pashinyan said, adding that there is an interest in carrying out land cargo transportation across Armenian territory, opening roads in the directions east-west and the construction of new roads. “The only thing that stands in the way of all this is Azerbaijan’s continued narrative of some kind of corridors. We are ready to realize our vision of the Armenian crossroads. We also understand that due to well-known circumstances, changes are happening in international cargo shipments, supply chains and routes, and these changes can be used for the benefit of stability and peace in the region, not the other way around,” the Armenian said. Prime Minister said, noting that in this case, North-South road and rail freight shipments will be more active. “In this case, we are also talking about restoring the rail connection between Armenia and the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic, c that is, through Azerbaijani territory from Iran to Armenia and from Iran to Azerbaijan and from Iran to Russia, we are ready to go in this direction,” he said. . Asked about the possibility or not of mutual visits by the leaders of the two countries within the framework of the upcoming football matches between the national teams of Armenia and Turkey, Pashinyan said: “It certainly depends on the general situation and the political will. of both parties. We believe that the positive opportunities that will be created for the normalization of relations can be used”. If Armenia really wants to be a developed and secure country, the quality of its relations in the region must be changed, Pashinyan said. “We present a new point in the government’s 2021-2026 program as an important direction of foreign policy, and we call this direction regionalization. Historically, we have had more fears than we have seen opportunities in our region. We think it’s time to change our perspective,” Pashinyan said.

