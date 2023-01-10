Indian Diaspora are our ambassadors, PM Modi tells Pravasi Bharatiya Divas





Indore At the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Indian Diaspora were India’s brand ambassadors. “I call the entire Indian Diaspora Indian Brand Ambassadors. You are all ‘Rashtradoots’. Your role as an Indian Brand Ambassador is diverse. You are a Brand Ambassador of Make in India, of yoga, handicraft industry and at the same time millet,” Prime Minister Modi said. He added that the spirit of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” is visible through overseas Indians. “Today we see millions of Overseas Indians on the world map…the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ is visible,” the Prime Minister said. “India is watched with hope and curiosity. India’s voice is being heard on the world stage. India is also the host of this year’s G20. We don’t want to make it just a diplomatic event, but an event of popular participation,” said the Prime Minister. He also said the world is interested in India’s speed and scale. “The world is interested in the speed and scale of India. They are interested in the future of India. When it comes to a cashless economy, the world is surprised that 40% real-time digital transactions around the world take place in India,” Prime Minister Modi said. Speaking on the significance of the convention, Prime Minister Modi said, “This diva Pravasi Bharati is special in many ways, the nation has entered ‘Amrit Kaal’. Our Pravasi Bharatiyas have an important place in the journey of the ‘India in the “Amrit Kaal” and India’s world order will be decided by you.” READ ALSO : Bombay HC grants Kochhar couple bail This is the 17th edition of the 3-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention held in the city of Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.awazthevoice.in/india-news/indian-diaspora-are-our-ambassadors-says-pm-modi-at-pravasi-bharatiya-divas-18759.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos