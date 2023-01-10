Preparing for peace? Our responsibilities to Ukraine

Two opinion pieces, published in recent days in the the wall street journal, take very different views on the end of the war in Ukraine. Placing them side by side is instructive for American readers, given the difference between the authors in terms of war and peace strategy. Walter Russell Mead, in Its Time to Prepare for Ukrainian Peace (12/13), argues that Ukraine and its allies should pursue the goal of peace, and do it quickly. Endless war only means greater destruction. Of course, few would dispute that conclusion. A clear security framework, Mead notes, should be in place. How this secure framework is to be enacted, Mead does not say. One thing he insists on in the eventual peace is that the dismemberment of the Russian Federation must be avoided; otherwise, chaos and anarchy will ensue.

Strangely, Mead does not argue for preventing the dismemberment of Ukraine, which is the crux of the matter. Who, after all, is the real victim of this war, and who is the aggressor? Ukraine has found itself in a war it did not choose, facing a formidable enemy who, in the minds of Stalin and Hitler, insists on annexing it and if it resists Moscow’s advances , so dismember her. Ultimately, Mead acknowledges that it is unlikely that (a) Moscow will return all land that has been annexed and attacked, (b) pay reparations, and (c) allow war crimes investigations. So where does this leave us in terms of just peace needed?

In a very different opinion piece, published two days earlier, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes the following argument: For a quicker end to the war with Russia, step up aid to Ukraine ( 12/10-11). Johnson, who is tough on it, is a realist: we must recognize the uncomfortable fact that the war in Ukraine may alone end with ie, there will be no quick end and no peace apart from Vladimir Putin defeat. Quite simply, there is no way in which the people of Ukraine can in theory accept any alternative other than the restoration of their pre-February 2022 borders (agreed in the 1994 Budapest Memorandum signed not only by Russia and Ukraine, but also by Great Britain and the United States). This is especially true in light of the utter savagery, the unthinkable that Ukrainians have endured at the hands of Russian forces. There can be no negotiated agreement between land and peace. Period. Since there is only a fair way in which the war can end, the question is therefore this: How soon can we arrive at the inevitable result? Few people in the Western world seem willing or able to face this moral reality.

Johnson is frank in his argument: it is in everyones interest that the curtain falls as soon as possible on the misadventure of Mr. Putin. Not in 2025, not in 2024, but in 2023. Johnson hit the nail on the head. The problem is that the unrealistic (and unfair) hope for a negotiated peace exists in the minds of too many Westerners. Preparing for peace? Well, of course, but a true peace can only occur in the terms described by Johnson. The main obstacle at this stage of the war is the West’s lack of resolve and moral backbone. As it was before World War II, when Hitler proceeded to annex Austria in 1938 and then to occupy Czechoslovakia and Poland in 1939. The main language of geopolitics was appeasement .

The world cannot be allowed to witness the pursuit of terror of the Ukrainian people through missiles and drones. Ukraine’s allies must provide it with the weapons it needs now; delays simply guarantee cataclysmic consequences. are we really will he allow Putin to regain the hair of the beast thanks to the war of energy and infrastructures? Will we allow evil to prevail? China, of course, is watching, as are Iran, North Korea, and every other despotic regime on the face of the earth. What does Ukraine need? No bravery, as Johnson reminds us, as she has demonstrated that beautifully to the world over the past ten months. It needs the sophisticated weapons available in the West in particular, air defense, long-range systems, armored tanks and the training that goes with it.

Johnson’s rebuke needs to be amplified. We in the Western world must see the meaninglessness of our fear of escalation in this hideous conflict and call it what it is. What, after all, drove Putin to invade Ukraine in the first place? Alas, it is our passivity, our appeasement and our moral laxity that the Russian dictator has watched for many years. In recent days, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has urged the allies not to fear a possible break-up of the Russian Federation as a result of the war. Kuleba is well aware, of course, that not all allies embrace the goal of a full-fledged victory for Ukraine.

Western democratic nations are faced with this moment of truth. The stakes are much higher than most of us realize. Putin will continue to wage war, advance military production, and do the unthinkable, regardless of the effects of sanctions on the Russian economy. It is a reality that Western nations are unable or unwilling to accept. Putin thinks he can outlast Ukraine and its allies. And Moscow will continue to use the language of liberation to justify Russian atrocities. But the truth is that the Russian Federation under Putin’s tyranny is not and cannot be a normal member of the international community. What Russia is doing militarily and morally is an abomination.

If Putin survives the free world, there is no free world more to talk about. Every living dictator and tyrant will be ascendant. Johnson is right: we need to be stronger and bolder. The world and Ukraine depend on it.