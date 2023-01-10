Pope Francis hails Turkey’s mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine





ATHENS Pope Francis praised Turkey’s mediation efforts between Ukraine and Russia on Monday, calling on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to “continue his efforts for peace”. The pope’s comments came during his meeting with ambassadors to the Vatican, including Türkiye’s ambassador, Lutfullah Goktas. The pope told Goktas during the reception that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan should continue his efforts to achieve peace, the Turkish ambassador said on Twitter. “Türkiye’s efforts to mediate between Russia and Ukraine are also appreciated by the Vatican,” Goktas wrote on Twitter. Turkey, internationally recognized for its role as a unique mediator between Ukraine and Russia, has repeatedly called on Kyiv and Moscow to end the war through negotiations. In July, Turkey, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, halted after the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war last February . A joint coordination center with officials from the three countries and the UN has been set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments. The first grain-carrying ship left on August 1 from the Ukrainian port of Odessa as part of the historic agreement. Addressing ambassadors at the annual New Year’s meeting, the pope said it was time to call for “peace in a world that is experiencing increased divisions and wars”. He addressed the main challenges facing the world today, including the war in Ukraine, Syria and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. “Today I feel compelled to renew my call for an immediate end to this senseless conflict, the effects of which are felt in entire regions, also outside Europe, due to its repercussions in the areas of energy and food production, especially in Africa and the Middle East,” the pope said, referring to the war in Ukraine. On the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, he said: “I express my hope that the authorities of the State of Israel and those of the State of Palestine can find the courage and the determination to dialogue directly for the implementation of the two-state solution in all its aspects, in accordance with international law and all relevant United Nations resolutions. » The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the news offered to subscribers of the AA News Broadcast System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

