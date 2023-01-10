Xi Jinping’s invasion of Taiwan could pose threat to US and allies, expert says: ‘gateway for Chinese to expand military presence’





Experts have warned of the consequences for the United States and its allies if China succeeds in the forced military reunification of Taiwan. What happened: dr. Aditya Bhanresearcher at ORFa leading South Asian think tank, warned that if Xi JinpingThe country has greatly developed the means to execute an “invasion of Taiwan” and if that succeeds, the “Indo-Pacific states face a real possibility of having China in their strategic backyard.” “Taiwan’s potential loss or downfall to the PRC [China] would pave the way for direct Chinese threat to the First Island Chain (FIC), as well as critical maritime lines of communication (SLOC) passing through the region,” Bhan said in a statement. ORF report. See also:Xi Jinping officials slam US for flexing muscles ‘in the name of freedom’ after warship smashes Taiwan Strait “The FIC would serve as an essential gateway for the Chinese to expand their military presence in the Western Pacific,” he added. Bhan, referring to recent People’s Liberation Army (PLA) “strike drills” in the Taiwan Strait, said the war games are the latest display of Chinese military might, which portends a ” increasing possibility” of attack on the island. The report notes that such a scenario would have significant consequences for India, which already faces China along a highly militarized land border. “Taiwan’s fall to the Chinese would have serious implications as it will embolden the PRC [China] and encouraging increased PLAN incursions into the Indian Ocean,” he said. Meanwhile, the former US president barack obamaThe adviser to the Chinese president predicted a “calmer environment” in US-China relations in the coming months as Beijing prepares to lay the groundwork for the Chinese president’s potential visit to the United States in November for the meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders. Check out more Benzingas Europe and Asia coverage byNextthis link.

