Indonesian, Malaysian leaders discuss US-China rivalry





ISTANBUL Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Monday discussed the “rivalry” between the United States and China, as well as other bilateral and regional issues. Widodo hosted Anwar at the Bogor Presidential Palace in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta in what was the Malaysian prime minister’s first overseas trip since his inauguration last November. “During their four-eye meeting, the two leaders took stock of the progress of bilateral cooperation, explored the potential for new cooperation and encouraged joint efforts to address regional and global challenges,” said one. statement from the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Twitter. The two sides discussed economic cooperation, including Malaysia’s potential investments in Indonesia, the demarcation of bilateral land borders and the delimitation of maritime borders in addition to the employment and protection of Indonesian migrant workers. “The two leaders also exchanged views on the situation in Myanmar, the US-China rivalry, joint efforts to address palm oil discrimination,” says the press release. Malaysia and Indonesia are founding members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), a growing region in Southeast Asia, where the United States has intensified diplomatic relations and military – bilaterally and multilaterally – to counter China’s growing economic and military influence. Anwar expressed his full support for Widodo for Indonesia’s ASEAN chairmanship which he assumed this month. According to Widodo, the two parties have signed 11 letters of intent in the fields of electronics, health, waste management, construction and real estate. The two sides also agreed to strengthen their cooperation to expand the palm oil market through the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries, the Indonesian president said. Malaysia and Indonesia supply around 85% of the world’s total palm oil production. Anwar took a two-day trip to the neighboring country and the world’s largest Muslim-populated country, where he also delivered a public lecture on “Malaysia-Indonesia Strategic Relations: Challenges and Hopes”, discussing challenges and opportunities for cooperation between the two countries. The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the news offered to subscribers of the AA News Broadcast System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

