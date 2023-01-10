Harding has kept a low profile since presiding over the $37 billion test and trace fiasco, and there has been no public announcement of her new job at Carna. It also does not appear on its website. The company states on its website that it assembles a team with extensive networks in finance, healthcare, technology, insurance and pharmaceuticals.

Dido Harding may have claimed to care about the NHS and its values ​​when she unsuccessfully tried to become its chief executive, but her underlying loyalty to America’s private money-making healthcare is now sufficiently clear. Lady Harding has accepted a consulting position with Carna Health, an ambitious Massachusetts-based company that claims to usher in a new era of healthcare.

Harding will also offer his expertise if that’s what he can be called more broadly through his personal consulting firm, Avalon Enterprises, and through gigs for Chartwell Speakers. Away from health care, she has also taken a consulting job with Vitrifi, a new telecommunications company that regularly donates to the Conservative Party.

Before Boris Johnson put him in charge of testing and tracing, Harding had a long history of failing to the top. While chief executive of TalkTalk, the telecoms group was slapped with record fines by regulator Ofcom for overcharging, and in 2015 fell victim to a cyberattack in which 157,000 customers were steal their data, forcing 100,000 of them to give up, corporate profits halved and TalkTalks shares lose two-thirds of their value.

The public accounts committee may have made it clear that test and trace was a mind-boggling waste of money, but Harding herself is still not remotely contrite. She hasn’t given up on getting a senior NHS job and is pinning her hopes on Johnson’s return as prime minister. Meanwhile, she blocks anyone on the social networking site Twitter, including myself, who has the temerity to criticize her.

Oddly, she still wields some influence on public health by serving as a member of the Health Honors Committee.

Mandrakes’ revelation just before Christmas that Boris Johnson thought he would be back as prime minister after Rishi Sunak’s inevitable beating in May’s local elections struck many at the time as an absurd idea.

Yet Johnson is now laying the groundwork for his putative comeback without too much discretion. There was his meeting with Rupert Murdoch at his ranch in Montana to solicit support. Now, using a technique he often used in the office, he asked docile reporters to follow the idea to establish whether it had enough support.

Over the weekend, theMail on Sundayobediently published an article saying Sir Keir Starmer had been warned that his chances of becoming Prime Minister would be in jeopardy if rock star Johnson were to be reinstated. The same day, theSunday timereferred to a dinner honoring Johnson at the Carlton Club as the effective start of a leadership campaign. The same article described how loyalists Peter Cruddas and Priti Patel were setting up the Conservative Democratic Organization to give grassroots Tories far more Johnson-inclined than his MPs a chance to regain control of their party.

It’s telling, meanwhile, that Johnson dodged a lucrative offer to write for theDaily mailand chose to do nothing with The Office of Boris Johnson, which he set up as a business shortly after leaving office. These offices are usually set up by former prime ministers to distribute speech and journalism income to their private staffs and charities.

Theresa May’s office has already racked up $1.2 million from her speaking engagements, with the lion’s share commendably earmarked for her charities.

Johnson’s office, on the other hand, has yet to register any activity. Even in the long term, I certainly wouldn’t advise any charity to hope. Johnson doesn’t do charity and once even charged the taxpayer the cost of a Remembrance Day wreath to lay at an event in his riding.

Jacob Rees-Moggs’ ambitions to run for Tory leadership should Rishi Sunak lose the next election look likely to be quietly abandoned.

Stories of him thinking about running coincided with news that his investment firm, Somerset Capital Management, was for sale, priced between 70 and 100 million.

Rees-Mogg wanted the money to keep his family going the way they had become accustomed to as he took on the full-time job of keeping his party on its hard right swerve.

As it happened, no buyer came forward for Somerset with the kind of money Rees-Mogg wanted and the sale was abandoned. He now has to fend for himself in difficult times on a dividend of just 500,000 a year from Somerset, down from the 9.7 million he collected a year earlier.

He still has his property outfit, Saliston which is worth 10,353,381, but it’s obviously a small change for him, but Somerset will be his focus for now.

This turn of events probably saved even more embarrassment. In an interview with a Catholic website in 2019, Rees-Mogg demonstrated a greater sense of realism when it came to the top job. I wouldn’t have any support from MPs so it doesn’t come up, he replied when asked if he would ever stand for it.

In 2011, a group of newly elected Conservative MPs counted Britain’s blessings in a now largely forgotten book calledAfter the Coalition. They drew attention to the country’s unique combination of forces in its post-imperialist era which crucially included joining the European Union. Who were they? Priti Patel, Dominic Raab, Kwasi Kwarteng, Liz Truss and Chris Skidmore. It’s a funny old world.

At the turn of the millennium, Paul Dacre, as editor of theDaily Mail, stood up at the newspapers’ summer party at Hampton Court and told his minions he’d heard about the internet transforming journalism. My answer to that, he said, less than presciently, is bullshit.com.

Until the very end of his period asTo posts editor, Dacre insisted on reading hard-copy stories, page proofs and even emails. There is therefore a certain spice to the appointment of his nemesis, Geordie Greig, as editor of theIndependenta now fully digital news organization.

When he was younger, Geordie once worked for Paul, and when he quit his job, Paul told him his career was over, my insider whispers. Since then, every time Geordie got a new job, he left a polite note for his old boss to let him know. Geordie had the good taste not to send Paul word that he was to succeed him as editor of theDaily mailas he had assumed he knew.

Dacre was obsessed with what Greig would do when his gardening started from theTo postwas finished, but, barring another note from Greig, he would certainly have been among the last to know that he had obtained theIndiaconcert. It was advertised online.