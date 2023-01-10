



The strengthening of the Turkish fleet was announced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Speaking at the ceremony for the delivery of a new type of Firtina self-propelled guns to the BMC plant near Ankara, Erdogan announced that the first unmanned aircraft carrier, the Istanbul frigate and the Piri Reis submarine , would join the Turkish fleet this year. Speaking at the event, as reported by the SKAI channel, Erdogan said: This year, the first drone carrier will join our fleet. It will be joined by the Bayraktar TB3 unmanned aerial vehicle which will make its maiden flight. No question of closure or mandatory masks for Greek schools This year, with God’s help, the Istanbul frigate, which is the first class I frigate, and the Piri Reis submarine, which is the first of the new type of submarines, will join our fleet. Provocation At the same time, through provocations and threats, Ankara continues to dynamite the climate with Greece, while Athens responds with calm and determination to the deluge of threats, announcing that our country is ready for all eventualities. Regardless of the fact that the threats are largely tied to the home fronts of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who continues to lag in the polls ahead of next months’ elections, fears of a crash in the Aegean, so that Turkish provocation strikes red, remains. Yesterday, Ankara once again indulged in the game of fake news, claiming that a Turkish fishing boat was harassed off Lesvos by the Greek coast guard. As reported by the Turkish media, which was immediately denied by the Greek authorities, the Greek Coast Guard approached the Turkish fishing boat, which was fishing in Turkish territorial waters, and first threw stones and then opened fire. Sources from the port of Lesbos point out that they had no information and that it was a provocation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tovima.gr/2023/01/09/international/erdogan-announced-the-reinforcement-of-the-turkish-fleet/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos