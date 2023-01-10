90% of Californians under flood watch as another storm threatens mudslides, power outages and deadly flooding | National

Much of California cannot absorb another drop of rain. Yet the state is again being hit by torrential downpours and fierce winds, causing power outages and dangerous travel conditions.

More than 34 million Californians are under flood watch Monday, about 90% of the state’s population and 10% of the US population.

Parts of California’s central coast were hit with 1 to 1.25 inches of precipitation per hour, the Weather Prediction Center said. Monday’s rapid downpour also led to reports of landslides and rockfalls in the Diablo Range.

And hurricane-force wind gusts exceeding 74 mph battered the western states of the United States. More than 37 million people are under wind alert Monday in California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Arizona and Wyoming.

A 132 mph gust of wind whipped Oroville, Calif. Residents of Washoe City, Nevada were hit by a 98 mph gust, the Weather Prediction Center said.

FOLLOW THE STORMS

“Expect widespread power outages, downed trees and difficult driving conditions,” said the National Weather Service in Sacramento tweeted. “It’s time to get ready if you haven’t already!”

Already more than 138,000 homes, businesses and other power customers had no power as of Monday, according to PowerOutage.us.

And California’s central coast could be threatened by a tornado, said CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen.

Severe weather is part of an incessant parade of atmospheric rivers slamming the west coast.

California is now extremely vulnerable to flooding because much of the state has been marred by historic drought or devastating fires – which means that the earth cannot absorb much rain.

And after an onslaught of storms since late December has led to deadly floodsGovernor Gavin Newsom warned on Sunday: “We expect to see the worst still ahead of us.”

“A high-impact event”

Two bouts of significant rain are expected to hit the west coast over the next few days – with little interruption between events for the water to recede.

The system is part of an atmospheric river — a long, narrow region in the atmosphere that can carry moisture thousands of miles, like a fire hose in the sky.

The atmospheric river slamming California on Monday could lead to a 1 in 50 or 1 in 100 year rainfall event near Fresno, the Weather Prediction Center said.

A moderate risk – level 3 out of 4 – of excessive precipitation covers more than 26 million people in California, including San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles and Fresno, where rain could fall at 1 inch per hour.

The San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz County rose 14 feet in just over four hours and is in the stage of major flooding. Parts of the county will experience “widespread shallow flooding” and the city of Santa Cruz will experience severe flooding, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the US Geological Survey.

The threat will move further south on Tuesday, with a Level 3 of 4 risk centered in Los Angeles.

“While some of the predicted rainfall totals are impressive on their own, it’s important to note that what really sets this event apart are the prior conditions,” the National Weather Service office in San Francisco said.

“Several systems over the past week have saturated the ground, increased the flow of rivers and streams, and really set the stage for this to become a high impact event.”

‘Imminent’ floods trigger evacuation orders

In Sacramento County, officials warned that “flooding is imminent” and issued evacuation orders for the community of Wilton near the Cosumnes River before roads become impassable.

Residents of Wilton also had to evacuate during last week’s storm, when exit routes were quickly flooded, officials said.

The walleye, Monterey, Holy Cross and Santa Clara and Alameda counties issued evacuation warnings or recommendations for certain areas due to possible flooding and other safety hazards, as forecasters warned of swelling rivers.

Newsom asked the White House on Sunday for an emergency declaration to support response and recovery efforts.

“We are in the midst of a deadly barrage of winter storms – and California is using every resource at its disposal to protect lives and limit damage,” Newsom said in a statement. “We take the threat of these storms seriously and want to make sure Californians remain vigilant as more storms head our way.”

Floods kill more people than any other natural disaster

This stormy system is coming on the heels of a powerful cyclone which flooded roads, toppled trees and knocked out power last week across much of California. Earlier, a New Year’s weekend storm system produced deadly floods.

At least 12 Californians have died from “storm-related impacts” such as flooding since late December, the governor’s office said.

“Flooding kills more people than any other natural disaster,” California Emergency Services Director Nancy Ward said Sunday. “We’ve already had more fatalities in this flood storm since Dec. 31 than we’ve had in the past two fire seasons from the largest fire area burned in California.”

Flood-related fatalities can occur when drivers attempt to cross standing water.

“Just a foot of water and your car floats. Half a foot of water, you’re off your feet. Half a foot of water, you lose control of your vehicle,” Newsom said.

“We’re seeing people go around these detours because they don’t see any obstacles – they think it’s okay and they’re putting their lives in danger or the lives of first responders.”

For anyone who doesn’t need to travel during the height of this storm, “please don’t,” said California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot. “Be prepared for power outages and other interruptions. Have those flashlights, candles, batteries, cell phones handy.”

Already, flooded roads, overturned trees and downed power lines are making travel difficult, the California Highway Patrol said. Some fallen trees crushed cars and homes over the weekend.

California faces ‘weather whiplash’

California is experiencing a “weather whiplash,” going from severe drought conditions to now grappling with its fifth atmospheric river, Newsom said.

Much of the state has already seen 5 to 8 inches of rain over the past week. Another two to 4 inches of rain are expected on the coasts and valleys – and even more in the mountains and foothills through Tuesday.

Rising rivers in spate could overflow and flood communities.

Rainfall over the weekend has raised new concerns about flooding of creeks, streams and rivers. Colgan Creek, Berryessa Creek, Mark West Creek, Green Valley Creek, and Cosumnes River all have gauges that are either above flood stage or should be in the next few days.

“The cumulative effect of successive heavy rains will lead to additional instances of flooding. This includes rapid rises in water levels, mudslides and the potential for major river flooding,” the official said. The National Weather Service said Monday.

Humidity is expected to drop south Monday evening, making flooding “increasingly likely” across the Southern California Coast Ranges on Tuesday, the weather service said. Strong winds are expected to accompany the storm as it pushes inland.

“Valley regions will likely see gusts as high as 45 to 50 mph, with gusts above 60 mph possible in windy areas,” the National Weather Service in Reno said. The Sierra Ridge could receive peak gusts between 130 and 150 mph on Monday.

8.3 feet of snow…and it counts

For those at higher elevations, heavy snow and fierce winds will be the biggest concerns.

Parts of the high elevations of the Sierra Nevada have received more than 100″ – or 8.3 feet – of snow in recent weeks, the Weather Prediction Center said.

Now another 6 feet of snow is expected in parts of the Sierra.

As the storm pushes inland, more than 5 feet of snow could fall along the Sierra Ridge west of Lake Tahoe, the weather service said.

Heavy snow and high winds could cause near whiteout conditions on the roads.

The-CNN-Wire

& 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Company. Discovery. All rights reserved.