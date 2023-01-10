Ads

It’s rare to find an extreme sport that can be played in the comfort of your own home, while dining with friends or at a bar. However, it appears the activity known as ‘discussing the return of Boris Johnson’ qualifies.

It’s likely that many readers have at least taken to the chase in recent months or, less fortunately, the discussion has been thrust upon them by an even more horrified or excited player. This is true whether you play it with a sense of morbid fascination or (these days, niche research) genuine excitement.

But be careful: unlike other extreme sports like skydiving or motorbike stunts, you could be forced into this activity by someone else at any time. You find yourself inexorably wondering if a Boris return could actually happen.

I can see why this might appeal to people who are true dinner party terrorists, agoraphobic adrenaline junkies who have to seek their thrills indoors, or people who particularly like Johnson. For political journalists, it’s a professional hazard rather than a personal transgression, for obvious reasons. But I can tell you that everyone is playing this game incorrectly because I have been in and been the victim of more than a few rounds in the past few weeks.

When you consider how many candidates are set to compete for that top spot, it’s obvious the former prime minister might want to return. As speculative fiction sub-generators how and when it might happen to be fun to explore because you provide a chance to show off one’s knowledge and creative ability as well as project leaps and personal harm from a purely hypothetical way. Either way, I hesitated to guarantee any outright inconvenience considering why this game is overplayed.

There is no doubt that contextual factors contributed to this. Rishi Sunak and Sir Kir Starmr’s immersion in frontline politics in a bath of softer but uninspiring sound helped create a clear contrast to Johnson. Internal Tory discussions about the events of last summer and the run-up to the next election have been fueled by Tory struggles under Truss and the subsequent failure to approach Labor level in the polls.

The Johnson administration is no longer in office, but it still occasionally makes the news due to the backlash of the various disputes, controversies and scandals that have yet to disappear from Downing Strt.

But because Johnson himself allows such rumors to persist, all of these things only serve to address speculation about a potential return.

That’s partly because it doesn’t hurt to have options available, as his career has repeatedly shown. H could argue that since the impossible is possible, that is no reason to rule that possibility out in advance. H may be a little cynical, but he’s not alone.

But more importantly, it’s obvious that he intends this game to be played, by those against his return. It suits him de b in dmand, de b th lustd-after x-lovr, th on who got away, th might-hav-bn, and th thrat thrat all at onec.

Why is this the case? First, he always gave his will and lived by this adag that it is better to be insulted than ignored. Bing a topic of debate and actively participating in vnts is far preferable to bing forgotten. His mark has nvr included forgttabl.

Then he has a hit, which is neither unusual nor unforgivable in politics. Even though he may no longer be in office, it might be more consoling to be reported in the media than to disappear into the hut of a sphrd like David Camron.

Third, because he can impose some form of retribution on those he might have blamed for his failure and which his followers no doubt have done by becoming that menacing threat waiting for him in the wings. He is unlikely to be suspicious of the discomfort the comparison could cause if his successors cannot act without considering whether Johnson might.

Former award-winning ministers are infamous for having difficulty defining them. Running foundations, serving on boards, and writing stories and memoirs are just some of the activities in life after #10 that can flex a little aimlessly.

It is intriguing that the current Boris Johnson is not a completely different Boris Johnson. In fact, we already have this variation. Johnson took great pleasure in playing the role of King Ovr th Watr as Mayor of London as David Camron was appointed Prime Minister and was somewhat aroused by coalition compromises. Its occupant was always ready to jog on his party’s elbow when appropriate, and City Hall had become a blank canvas onto which critics of the current conservative school could project their leaps and wishes.

It looks like old NWS. Johnson may not be Mayor of London, but his profile is still substantial enough to impact Wstminstr. He will no doubt enjoy doing this.

ConsrvativHom, a blog that is not affiliated with the Consrvativ Party, is run by Mark Wallac.

Ads