Boris Johnsons elbows all that remains in edited photo of Grant Shapps





You forgot the elbow! Boris Johnson was completely cropped from a photo tweeted by his former colleague Grant Shapps. Well, he almost was. It didn’t take long for eagle-eyed observers to spot the disappearing act in the now-deleted position of business secretaries. The Cabinet Minister was celebrating the first ever launch of a satellite from European soil which didn’t end too well and borrowed an image from his 2021 trip to Spaceport in Cornwall. But where Mr Johnson once stood, a curious white blur had been replaced. It may have been an attempt to erase the memory of last year’s political turmoil, but it was so poorly done you could still see Mr Johnson’s elbow. Mr Shapps told the BBC he was unaware it had been edited out. Grant Shapps photoshops Boris Johnson, but decides to go in his elbow, Jon Morter tweeted with a crying laughing emoji. Nothing to see here, especially Boris Johnson Marc Schreckenstein compared the post with infamous photographer Joseph Stalin, saying: It looks like Grant Shapps is learning from history. Among the various pseudonyms of Grant Shapps, one of them happens to be Joseph Stalin. After taking off from Cornwall, the Virgin Orbit plane flew over the Atlantic Ocean where it dropped the rocket containing nine small satellites into space. But the launch attempt ended in failure when the rocket suffered an anomaly during flight.

Grant Shapps walks to Downing Street today (Picture: Shutterstock) Start Me Up mission organizers have confirmed that it failed to orbit. Mr Shapps later told Sky News: Space is tough. Everyone is used to seeing rockets exploding from Japan, what do you have. The advantage of this technology is that no one was injured. The pilots returned to the plane. It did not work. I have no doubt they will pick themselves up, dust themselves off and go again once they find out what exactly was wrong. Contact our press team by emailing us at [email protected] For more stories like this, check out our news page. Get breaking news, wellness stories, analysis and more

