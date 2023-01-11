Call Erdogan’s bluff | ICN

Entrance SW, Hagia Sophia. wiki picture

Until recently, it looked like President Recep Tayyip Erdogan might finally run out of luck in June 2023, when he faces Turkish voters. But on December 14, Ekrem Imamoglu, Istanbul’s popular mayor and Erdogan’s most credible political opponent, was found guilty of “insulting public officials” after calling someone an idiot. The two-year, seven-month prison sentence eliminated the president’s strongest challenger. Last month, Lord Alton called on the UK to join the US and the EU in condemning Erdogan’s self-serving maneuver.

Erdogan’s increasingly authoritarian and intolerant regime should be about Christians and those who care about human rights and religious freedom. Yet the Turkish leader continues to exert disproportionate influence on the international community. Last month, he warned Greece that Turkish missiles could reach Athens, another NATO member. He threatens to veto the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO. He inserted himself between Russia and the West, facilitating negotiations over grain shipments from Ukraine; in 2016, the EU started paying him around six billion euros (so far) prevent four million Syrian refugees from heading to Europe to seek asylum; and his armed forces are about to invade northern syria and Iraq in pursuit of Kurdish insurgents, potentially causing more emigration. In addition, it hosts the Incirlik base of NATO.

The West is also turning a blind eye to this liberty house calls Erdogan’s “growing disregard for political rights and civil liberties”. Erdogan’s friends control 90% of the media and Turkey ranks fourth in imprison journalists, behind Iran, China and Myanmar. The media wonder about the imprisonment of the mayor of Istanbul face heavy fines. To quote an acquaintance of an expatriate Turkish aid worker, “Every time I come home, more and more of my friends from university are in prison.”

The West sees Erdogan as a moderate Islamist, a term he has rejected. He regards Muslims as exceptional, saying they are incapable of committing genocide: (Armenians may disagree). On a trivial level, his Deputy Prime Minister told women don’t laugh in public, making thousands of Turkish women laugh in social media posts.

Erdogan’s tolerance of Islamic State activity should have raised alarm bells years ago. Pari Ibrahim of the Free Yezidi Foundation says 2,763 Yazidi women and children are still missing, after they were abducted by Islamic State in 2014. Many are marketed on social media “deep web” in Turkey. The families of several hostages rescued women from houses in the Ankara region. When a Yazidi family presented Turkish police with evidence that an enslaved woman was being held locally, officers said they were unable to act without Ankara’s permission, meaning the Office of the President. A Turkish journalist highlighting the network of Islamist traders and businessmen involved has been harassed by the security services.

On January 5, the US Treasury Department designated four individuals and two companies in Turkey who facilitated ISIS recruitment and financial transactions. They believe that since 2014, Turkey has been a key jurisdiction that the Islamic State has exploited to smuggle militants, weapons and funds into Syria through currency exchange offices and jewelry stores. US Special Envoy Brett McGurk wrote that although President Barack Obama has repeatedly called on Erdogan to “control Turkey’s border with Syria” through which Islamic State fighters and equipment” circulated freely”, Erdogan “took no action”.

Christians must also worry about the increasingly difficult environment facing the 180,000 Christians in Turkey, and the neglect of Hagia Sophia and other Christian historical monuments. Last month, Aid to the Church in Need published its 2020-2022 report outlining the desecration of church property, harassment of Christians and the precarious legal status of most Christian sects in Turkey, including Catholics.

The international community looks away from this record, fearing Erdogan’s threats. However, a unified and coherent multilateral approach would neutralize their power. There is evidence that he reacts to pressure: until Turkey’s economic problems, he supported the Muslim Brotherhood worldwide, but now he speaks head in hand to the enemies of the Muslim Brotherhood, the Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for financial support. After vilifying Bashar Assad, he now wants Syria to take back its refugees, unpopular in Turkey.

Does Erdogan, whose struggling economy suffered 85% inflation in 2022, with a 30% fall in the value of the lira against the dollar, want to be punished if he sides with Russia? ? Does the Turkish president want to jeopardize the influx of billions of euros into his treasury from the EU, his main trading partner? Does he want to continue buying American F16s and American nuclear technology? Calling his bluff might be a wiser approach than placating him. Sentencing the prison sentence against the mayor of Istanbul is a good starting point.