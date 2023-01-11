Trump executive Weisselberg sentenced to 5 months for tax evasion | Donald Trump News





The leaders’ testimony led to charges against the Trump Organization, although he said Trump was unaware of the wrongdoings.

Allen Weisselberg, a longtime Trump Organization executive, was sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion and taken into custody in New York.

The former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization gave testimony that helped convict the company in 2022 of tax evasion in a Manhattan court. But Weisselberg maintained that neither the company’s namesake, former President Donald Trump, nor his family knew about the scheme at the time it was happening.

On Tuesday, Weisselberg was handcuffed and taken into custody moments after the sentencing was announced. He was expected to be taken to the notorious Rikers Island prison complex in New York.

Weisselberg’s five-month sentence had already been negotiated in August when he agreed to plead guilty to 15 tax offenses and testify against the company. He faces up to 15 years in prison without the agreement.

As part of the plea deal, Judge Juan Manuel Merchan also ordered Weisselberg to pay nearly $2 million in taxes, penalties and interest. Weisselberg will also have to serve five years of probation after the end of his prison term.

Weisselberg’s three days of testimony during the trial against the Trump Organization offered insight into the inner workings of Trump’s real estate empire.

Weisselberg had worked for the Trump family for nearly 50 years, starting as an accountant for the former president’s developer father, Fred Trump, in 1973. He then joined Donald Trump in 1986, helping to expand the company’s attention. business beyond New York as it became a global one. golf and hotel brand.

During his testimony, Weisselberg said he betrayed the Trump family by conspiring with a subordinate to hide more than a decade of extras from being included in his taxable income. These perks included a free apartment in Manhattan, luxury cars, and private school tuition for his grandchildren.

Weisselberg said the pair falsified payroll records and issued forged W-2 forms to hide costs.

Despite the accusations, Weisselberg remained close to the Trump Organization, staying on his payroll and receiving vacation bonuses. He even celebrated his 75th birthday at Trump Tower with a cake and his colleagues in August, just hours after finalizing the plea deal that ushered in his transformation from loyal executive to prosecution witness.

A Manhattan jury ultimately convicted the Trump Organization in December. He concluded that Weisselberg had been a senior officer charged with acting on behalf of the company and its various entities while he was committing his wrongdoings.

In their closing argument, prosecutors also alleged that Trump knew exactly what was going on at the business and that evidence, including a lease signed by Trump for Weisselberg’s apartment, made it clear that Mr. Trump explicitly sanctioned the tax fraud.

The Trump Organization is expected to be sentenced on Friday and faces a fine of up to $1.6 million.

But while Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office is still investigating the former president’s business practices, Weisselberg is the only individual to be charged in the Trump Organization investigation so far.

The executive also remains a defendant in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ $250 million civil lawsuit alleging that Trump and his company inflated Trump’s asset values ​​and net worth.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/1/10/trump-executive-weisselberg-sentenced-to-5-months-for-tax-fraud The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos