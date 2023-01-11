Politics
Xi Jinping Furious, China “laws” South Korea and Japan
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia -China is heating up in South Korea (South Korea) and Japan. President Xi Jinping’s government has even imposed “punishments” on the two countries.
From Tuesday, the Chinese government will stop issuing short-term visas to nationals of South Korea and Japan. This is in response to Covid-19 restrictions for travelers from China.
“Chinese embassies and consulates in Korea will suspend issuing short-term visas to Korean nationals,” he said in a quoted statement on Tuesday. AFPWednesday (01/11/2023).
Previously, South Korea had already tightened its borders to travelers from China, including from the two special autonomous cities of Hong Kong and Macau. They must test negative for Covid-19 before traveling and be tested again upon arrival.
Positive residents are required to self-quarantine for a week. An incident also occurred when a Chinese citizen who tested positive upon arrival in Seoul refused to be quarantined and fled.
This sparked a two-day manhunt that made headlines in South Korea. Police eventually tracked down the Chinese national described as a medical tourist.
According to official figures, 2,224 Chinese nationals with short-term visas have landed in South Korea since Jan. 2. A total of 17.5% tested positive upon arrival.
South Korea initially limited the issuance of short-term visas to Chinese citizens. But that excludes civil servants, diplomats and those with important humanitarian and business purposes, until the end of January.
“We inevitably need to strengthen some anti-epidemic measures to prevent the spread of the virus in our country due to the worsening Covid-19 situation in China,” South Korean Prime Minister (PM) Han Duck said. soo last December.
Please note that in 2019 and 2020, Chinese tourists accounted for the largest proportion of all foreign tourists visiting South Korea. Namely, each reaches 34.4% and 27.2%.
But the number of Chinese tourists has dropped significantly in 2022, from 6.02 million in 2019 to 200,000 from January to November. According to data from the Ministry of Culture, only 7.5% of all tourists come from abroad.
Japan
Shortly after South Korea, the Chinese Embassy in Japan then announced a similar move. In Tokyo, the Chinese representative said the mission and consulates had suspended issuing visas from Tuesday.
“This action was taken immediately after Japan tightened Covid-19 rules for travelers arriving directly from China, specifying a negative PCR test result taken less than 72 hours before departure. arrival in Japan”, indicates the media. wrote. JapanTimes.
Collect Kyodo News, a travel agency in Tokyo said it could not apply for almost any type of Chinese visa. Reservations for visa procedures are currently not available.
“The latest stage is expected to affect Japanese business operations in China, with workers unable to travel from Japan,” the media quoted the agency as saying.
“We had to reschedule our planned business trip to China,” said an official from a Japanese manufacturing company.
Revenge of China?
Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin yesterday said the Beijing government resolutely opposes entry restrictions. them. He claimed it was discriminatory.
He called on relevant countries not to “indulge in political manipulation,” saying it affects exchanges and cooperation between China and those countries.
In fact, not only South Korea and Japan have the same policy in place towards Chinese travelers. This has also been done by other countries such as the United States (US), Great Britain, France, Italy and Spain.
The increase in Covid-19 cases in China is not considered transparent. Where China has stopped publishing case reports since December and narrowed the definition of Covid-19 death.
It also led to protests from the WHO. However, it should be noted that similar restrictions were put in place by all countries, when the Covid-19 epidemic was severe from 2020 to 2021.
