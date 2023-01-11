Pro-Trump artist Diamond of Diamond and Silk dies at 51





Diamond of pro-Trump artists Diamond and Silk has died, the former president and the duo’s verified Twitter account announced Monday night. She was 51 years old.

The two women, sisters whose names are Lynette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, were born in 1971, with Diamond debuting on Thanksgiving Day, according to their 2020 book, “Uprising.”

Calling her death “very bad news for Republicans”, former President Donald Trump said on his Truth Social platform: “Our beautiful Diamond of Diamond and Silk has just passed away at home in the state she loved so much, North Carolina”.

Then-President Donald Trump kisses conservative social media personalities Lynnette Hardaway, known as Diamond, and Rochelle Richardson, known as Silk, in 2019.Oliver Contreras/Sipa USA via AP

His cause of death was unknown. Trump said, “Diamond’s death was completely unexpected.”

The couple’s verified Twitter account said, “The world just lost a true angel and patriotic warrior for freedom, love and humanity!”

He requested that any donations be made to a memorial fundraising page on a crowdfunding website.

In late November, the Diamond and Silk Twitter account issued a call to prayer for Diamond. It wasn’t clear exactly why. “Anyone who believes in the power of prayer, please pray for Diamond,” he said.

The autobiographical “uprising” says the sisters grew up “poor”, but not classless, tasteless and unrooted in a patch of fertile land in the Deep South, where their father’s father and grandfather were landowners.

Both women caused a stir during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, supporting him with comments on their YouTube channel. The duo said they switched parties after being lifelong Democrats just to support Trump after his 2015 presidential campaign announcement.

Trump embraced both, pointing to their status as black American women supporting a white Republican whose record on inclusion has been criticized as outdated, even damaging. They attended Trump’s inauguration in 2017.

In 2018, the sisters spoke before the Senate Committee on the Judiciary and the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation regarding the alleged efforts to take down their Facebook page. Their stance came amid Republican allegations of anti-GOP bias on the platform.

The pair leveraged their Trump World inclusion into contributor jobs at Fox News. The network ended the relationship in 2020 after the duo bought into the on-air plot that Covid-19 death figures were manipulated to make Trump look bad.

Diamond and Silk soon landed on the fringe Newsmax network with “Diamond and Silk: Crystal Clear.” The couple claimed to be Trump’s “staunchest supporters”.

In 2020, they released the co-written “Uprising,” which the duo said quickly became a bestseller.

On Monday, Trump offered a theory about Diamond’s death.

“Probably his big, precious heart just gave out,” the former president wrote on his platform.

Denis Romero

Vaughn Hillyard contributed to it.

