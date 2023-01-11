Court weighs Donald Trump’s immunity in rape defamation case





Jan 10 (Reuters) – A Washington, DC appeals court on Tuesday considered whether Donald Trump should be shielded from author E. Jean Carroll’s defamation lawsuit stemming from the former U.S. president’s refusal to raping her in 2019.

A panel of eight judges from the highest local court in the district are set to decide whether Trump was acting as president when, in response to a reporter’s question, he accused the former Elle magazine columnist of lying about the alleged meeting of the mid-1990s.

During more than 2.5 hours of closing arguments, Trump lawyer Alina Habba said there was a strong public interest in letting presidents “deal fearlessly with the American people” when answering questions from the public. reporters and voters, giving Trump broad immunity covering Carroll’s claim. .

Joshua Matz, an attorney for Carroll, countered that Trump has a long history of “very personal attacks on women who credibly accuse him of sexual misconduct. … This tends to suggest that the motivation It’s not really something related to their job. It’s how they roll.

Carroll described her alleged encounter with Trump in an excerpt from her June 2019 New York magazine memoir, claiming that Trump raped her in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan.

Trump later told a White House reporter that he didn’t know Carroll, that “she’s not my type” and that she concocted the rape allegation to sell her book. He also denied allegations of sexual misconduct by several other women.

TWO PURSUIT

Last September, a federal appeals court in Manhattan asked the Washington court to determine whether, under District of Columbia law, Trump spoke in his role as president or in a personal capacity, such as the Carroll argued.

If Carroll wins, she will be able to pursue the first of her two defamation cases against Trump in federal court in Manhattan, with a trial scheduled for April 10.

A Trump victory would likely end that lawsuit and could provide presidents with broad immunity from libel claims for statements they make while in office.

The Biden administration backed Trump’s request for immunity, while criticizing his “rude and offensive” comments.

Regardless of the outcome, Carroll could still proceed with her second lawsuit, which says Trump defamed her last October – after she left the White House – by again denying the rape happened.

This lawsuit also includes a battery claim under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, a new law that allows adults to sue their alleged abusers even if statutes of limitations have expired.

Carroll’s case is one of many legal clouds over Trump as he runs for the White House again in 2024.

TRUMP’S MOTIVATIONS

During oral arguments Tuesday, several justices expressed concern that they did not have a factual record of what motivated Trump to speak and wondered where to draw the line when presidents speak on public issues.

Judge Joshua Deahl asked Mark Freeman, a Justice Department attorney, if Trump would have acted as president if he had dismissed advisers who had recommended he ignore Carroll, and instead decided to “do it.” fall. That’s how I live my life.”

Freeman said no, if Trump was acting solely for personal reasons.

But he added: “It would be exceptionally rare to come to that conclusion with respect to the President of the United States answering a question from a reporter at the White House.”

Habba countered that Trump would be protected if he spoke with any motivation to serve the people.

Judge Catharine Easterly asked him: “If the motivation is 99.99% personal and 0.01% for the employer, does that mean you think he acted within the scope of his employment ?”

“Yes,” Habba replied.

The appeals court did not say when it will rule.

The case is Trump et al v. Carroll, District of Columbia Court of Appeals, No. 22-SP-0745.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Howard Goller

