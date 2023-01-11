Covid will complicate China’s efforts to re-engage with the world

I N ANNUAL ITS In his New Year’s Eve speech, President Xi Jinping adopted an unusually measured tone. There were no calls for unification with Taiwan, unlike the year before, and none of the dire warnings about outside forces he gave at a Communist Party congress in October. We cherish peace and development and appreciate friends and partners, he said on Dec. 31. At home, meanwhile, it’s natural for different people to have different concerns or have different opinions on the same issue, he added.

Some detect a similar stamp in China’s recent diplomacy, including with Australia and other countries long in Mr. Xi’s bad books. The sweet talk has even spread to America. In a Washington Post January 4 editorial, Qin Gang, China’s outgoing ambassador to Washington and incoming foreign minister, expressed his gratitude for the friendly and hard-working people of the Americas and their media by remembering fondly his exploits there, including driving a tractor in Iowa and throwing the first pitch at a baseball game in Missouri.

The change suggests to many observers that as China reopens, Mr. Xi is keen to undo some of the damage done to his country’s foreign relations over the three years in which he was largely isolated from the outside world and saw attitudes towards him harden in America and many other democracies. But if Mr. Xi’s goal is to undermine his critics abroad and empower those who advocate re-engagement with China, there is a critical flaw in the plan: his reluctance to share more data. complete on the wave of covid-19 which is tearing the country apart.

After repeated requests from the World Health Organization ( WHO ), China has finally started sharing more genetic sequences of the virus from recent cases. According to GISAID , an international repository of viral genetic information, China submitted 15 sequences from two regions within 17 days after lifting its zero-covid restrictions on December 7. As of January 9, it had provided 880, covering 11 of its 31 provinces (and provincial-level cities and regions). There was no evidence of new variants.

Yet relative to the size of its population and its wave of covid, the number of sequences submitted by China is low and insufficient to track the evolution of the virus, according to public health experts. In addition, China still does not provide enough data on hospitalizations, intensive care ( intensive care ) admissions and deaths to allow experts to quickly assess how the virus is doing there and how dangerous any new mutations could be. More absurdly, Chinese authorities reported only 37 covid deaths between December 7 and January 8, the last date for which official figures were available. Scientific models, satellite images of crematoria and other independent sources suggest the true total is much higher, likely in the tens or even hundreds of thousands.

Even the WHO , generally reluctant to criticize China, was damning. Dr Michael Ryan, who runs its health emergencies programme, said last week that China’s figures under-represent the true impact of the disease in terms of hospital admissions, in terms of intensive care admissions, and particularly in terms of deaths. He said the Chinese government’s definition of covid-related death was too narrow. China changed this definition in late December to only include deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure caused by covid.

Several foreign governments have also been critical, with at least 32 imposing restrictions on travelers from China as of January 10, most requiring a negative covid test result (see map). With notable cheek, China has denounced measures such as politically motivated and threatened countermeasures while maintaining its own claim that arrivals show a negative effect PCR test result. Tellingly, however, it is not just Western countries that are imposing such restrictions on China: India, Ghana, Qatar and Costa Rica have also done so. And while such measures may do little to contain the virus, the WHO says they are understandable given China’s lack of transparency.

The row over travel restrictions may soon die down, not least because many countries are desperate to welcome back Chinese tourists who, according to the AND s tourism board, spent some $255 billion on outbound travel in 2019, nearly 20% of the global total (see chart). But the spat could escalate, especially if China, ever keen to appease a nationalist audience, chooses America or European countries for further restrictions. On January 9, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed concern about the XBB.1.5 variant, which is sweeping America, and urged authorities there to share more data and do more to stop its spread. More damaging to China, however, its obfuscation of covid data stirs memories in some countries of how it failed to share relevant information at the start of the pandemic (when it also denounced travel restrictions other countries) and how it is still withholding data that could help trace the origin of the virus. Many democratic governments are also aware that Mr. Xi is motivated, in large part, by a desire to continue to present his covid strategy as a success and a demonstration of the superiority of his political model. That could make it harder for those who want America and its allies to take a less confrontational approach to China. Few believe that Mr. Xi’s recent change in tone entails a substantial overhaul of policy, especially on core issues like Taiwan. But it suggests to many a willingness to tone down the rhetoric, limit confrontation, and perhaps seek progress in less sensitive areas, at least in the short term. Ryan Hass of the Brookings Institution, a think tank in Washington, suggests that Mr. Xi could emulate Mao Zedong’s strategy in the 1940s of fighting, talking, buying time to regroup and study opponents. Nonetheless, Hass urges the Biden administration to seize the opportunity to make progress in areas of mutual interest, such as climate change and disease surveillance, as Xi focuses on tackling the coronavirus. covid and sets the stage for its planned participation in an Asia-Pacific. Economic Cooperation Summit in America in November.

But with a US presidential election looming in 2024, such initiatives could be even harder to sell to the American public, given the new controversy over covid data and travel restrictions. Chinese hawks on both sides of Congress will no doubt be emboldened, including Kevin McCarthy, the new Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives. He is already setting up a new Chinese select committee that can conduct investigations, hold public hearings and make proposals for legislation. Another Republican-led committee is expected to continue an investigation into the origins of covid this year.

European governments are likely to be less overtly critical of China’s approach to covid, just as they were at the start of 2020. But that could quickly change if a new variant emerges in China and spreads across Europe or if the Chinese government imposes new travel restrictions on Europeans. country, says Noah Barkin, who studies Sino-European relations at Rhodium Group, a consulting firm. I wouldn’t underestimate China’s ability to undermine its own rapprochement with Europe by overreacting, he said.

Mr. Xi also won’t release covid data to reverse the recent deterioration in public attitudes toward China in Europe, where many are upset at his inability to criticize Russia’s invasion of Israel. Ukraine. This is already fueling a heated debate within the European Union over how to balance commercial interests, national security and democratic values ​​in dealing with Mr. Xi. Any new tension over covid could further complicate the re-engagement efforts with China of Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor who visited Beijing in November, and Emmanuel Macron, the French president who is due to go there in November. beginning of this year.

The potential fallout for China is far less severe in the Global South, especially among recipients of Chinese vaccines. At a briefing for foreign diplomats in Beijing on January 6, ambassadors from Ecuador, Madagascar, Mongolia and Algeria hailed China’s covid response. Mr. Qin, China’s new foreign minister, is unlikely to hear much criticism from his hosts on his first overseas trip in office, which began Jan. 9 and includes stops in Ethiopia, in Gabon, Angola, Benin and Egypt.