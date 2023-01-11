



US-based NRI Darshan Singh Dhaliwal who was fired from Delhi airport on the night of October 23-24, 2021, allegedly for organizing a langar for protesting farmers at the borders of the nation’s capital, then said Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced him his apology in front of 150 people last April. Dhaliwal was among those to receive the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award on Tuesday.

Talk to The Indian Express After receiving the President Draupadi Murmu award here, Dhaliwal, who emigrated to the United States in 1972, said the conversation took place last April when Modi hosted a large Sikh delegation at his official residence in Delhi. He apologized to 150 people for getting fired and added Humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya, by aapka bahut bada badappan hai jo aap humare kehne pe phir bhi aa gaye (Removing you was a big mistake on our part, but you were magnanimous in always showing up at my request),” Dhaliwal said. The Indian Express. The meeting brought together Sikh businessmen from around the world, he said. According to a statement issued by the PMO on April 29, 2022, addressing the delegation, Modi praised the contribution of Sikhs, saying the community acted as a strong bond to “cement ties between India and other country”. Dhaliwal was put on a flight back to the United States on the night of October 23-24, 2021. Recalling the incident, he said that at the airport, authorities gave him two choices. “I was told to either stop the langar and negotiate with the farmers or go back. I was given two choices,” he said. He said the langar was a humanitarian gesture on his part. “The problem was that I had a langar. In December (2020) when the farmers came to Delhi, it started raining in the middle of the night. I saw the videos, they were sleeping in the water, it was cold. I felt that these people needed help. So I decided to set up a langar and provide tents to stay in, donate charpoys (beds), blankets and razais (quilts), a said Dhaliwal, who runs a chain of gas stations across the United States. When asked if he also supported the political cause of the protesting farmers, Dhaliwal replied: “It was humanitarian, it had nothing to do with politics. I did it for people. He said the government’s decision to condition his entry into India did not bother him at this stage. “When I was fired, it didn’t bother me too much. I thought that was fate, they fired me for some reason, and today they honor me with the highest honor… Bhagwan ki daya hai (it’s God’s grace) “, did he declare. Dhaliwal, who emigrated to the United States in 1972 to pursue engineering studies, said he visits India three to four times a year. “After I graduated, I didn’t want to work for anyone else, so I started my own business… Over the years, I received several awards from the Punjab government. This is the first of the Union Government,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/pm-modi-said-humse-badi-galti-ho-gayi-aapko-bhej-diya-darshan-singh-dhaliwal-pravasi-bharatiya-samman-award-8374232/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos