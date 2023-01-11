Trump leader Allen Weisselberg gets 5 months in prison





NEW YORK (AP) Allen Weisselberg, a longtime executive in Donald Trump’s business empire, was arrested on Tuesday to begin serving a five-month prison sentence for dodging taxes on $1.7 million in benefits, a punishment the judge who sentenced him said was probably too lenient for a case driven entirely by greed.

Weisselberg, 75, was promised a short sentence in August when he agreed to plead guilty to 15 tax crimes and be a witness against the Trump Organization, where he had worked since the mid-1980s. His testimony helped convict the former company of presidents, where he served as chief financial officer, of tax evasion.

But when he issued the sentence on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchan said that after listening to Weisselberg’s trial testimony, he regretted the sentence had not been harsher. He said he was particularly appalled by testimony that Weisselberg gave his wife a $6,000 check for a no-show job so she could collect Social Security benefits.

If he hadn’t already promised to give Weisselberg five months, Merchan said, I would impose a much heavier sentence than that.

I will not deviate from the promise, although I believe a harsher sentence is warranted, after hearing the evidence, he added.

Weisselberg, who came to court dressed for jail rather than in his usual garb, was handcuffed and led away by court officers moments after the sentencing was announced. He was taken to the notorious Rikers Island complex in New York, where he was to be housed in an infirmary unit. He may be released after just over three months if he behaves behind bars.

Weisselberg’s sentencing also marked the end of his career at the Trump Organization, where he had been on furlough since the fall, continuing to earn $1.14 million in salary and bonuses, even as he testified against the business. His lawyer, Nicholas Gravante, said that since Tuesday the executive and the company have amicably parted ways.

As part of the plea deal, Weisselberg had to pay nearly $2 million in back taxes, penalties and interest, which prosecutors said he did. Prosecutors recommended a six-month prison sentence, but Merchan said he opted for five months, in part because of mitigating factors, such as Weisselberg’s military service and his time as a teacher in a public school. Additionally, Merchan ordered Weisselberg to complete five years of probation after his release from prison.

Gravante had asked the judge for an even lighter sentence than the plea bargain, citing Weisselberg’s age and less than perfect health.

He has already been greatly punished by the disgrace he has brought not only to himself, but also to his wife, sons and grandchildren, said Gravante.

Weisselberg faced up to 15 years in prison, the maximum sentence for the main grand larceny charge, if he reneged on his agreement or failed to testify honestly at the Trump Organizations trial. Weisselberg is the only person charged in Manhattan District Attorneys’ three-year investigation into Trump and his business practices.

Weisselberg testified for three days, offering insight into the inner workings of Trump’s real estate empire. Weisselberg has worked for the Trump family for nearly 50 years, starting as an accountant for his developer father, Fred Trump, in 1973. He joined Donald Trump in 1986 and helped grow the company into a global golf and golf brand. hotel.

Weisselberg told jurors he betrayed the Trump family’s trust by conspiring with a subordinate to hide more than a decade of extras from his earnings, including a free Manhattan apartment, luxury cars and expenses education of his grandchildren in a private school. He said they falsified payroll records and issued forged W-2 forms.

A Manhattan jury convicted the Trump Organization in December, finding that Weisselberg had been a senior executive officer charged with acting on behalf of the company and its various entities. Weisselberg’s arrangement reduced his own personal income taxes, but also saved the company money because they didn’t have to pay him more to cover the cost of the benefits.

Prosecutors said other leaders of the Trump Organization also agreed to informal compensation. Weisselberg alone was charged with defrauding the federal government, state, and city out of more than $900,000 in unpaid taxes and undeserved tax refunds.

The Trump Organization is due Friday and faces a fine of up to $1.6 million.

Weisselberg testified that neither Trump nor his family knew about the scheme at the time it was happening, choking up on telling jurors: It was my own personal greed that led to this.

But prosecutors, in their closing arguments, said Trump knew exactly what was going on and that evidence, such as a lease he signed for Weisselberg’s apartment, made it clear that Trump was explicitly sanctioning tax evasion.

Lawyers for the Trump Organization said Weisselberg concocted the scheme without the knowledge of Trump or the Trump family.

Weisselberg said the Trumps remained loyal to him even as the company worked to end some of its questionable compensation practices after Trump was elected in 2016. He said Trump’s eldest sons, charged with running the company while Trump was president, had given him a $200,000 raise after an internal audit found he cut his salary and benefits cost bonuses.

The company punished him only nominally after his arrest in July 2021, reassigning him to senior adviser and moving his office. He even celebrated his 75th birthday at Trump Tower with cake and co-workers in August, just hours after finalizing the plea deal that ushered in his transformation from loyal executive to prosecution witness and, now, prisoner. .

Rikers Island, a 10-jail complex on a point of land in the East River just off the main runway at LaGuardia Airport in Queens, has been plagued in recent years by violence, inmate deaths and staggering staff shortages.

Although only 5 miles from Trump Tower, it’s a veritable world away from the luxury living Weisselberg planned to build away from the gilded Fifth Avenue offices where he hatched his land and apartment. overlooking the Hudson River which he reaped as a reward.

___

Follow Michael Sisak on Twitter at twitter.com/mikesisak and send confidential tips by visiting https://www.ap.org/tips/

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/politics-donald-trump-legal-proceedings-new-york-city-business-ad4cfbc71bb696b9a3fa6343de393613 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]izWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos