DC Court of Appeals hears Trump case of E. John Carroll





The DC Court of Appeals heard oral argument on Tuesday that will decide whether then-President Donald Trump acted within the scope of his official duties when he testified about rape accuser E. Jean Carroll: “That’s not my type”.

If DC’s top court rules in favor of Trump, Carroll’s attorney warned, it would give US officials a license to smear.

“I believe there is plenty of reason to believe that Mr. Trump was acting and making these statements out of personal motives, and that it went well beyond subjectively in his own mind any desire to serve the interests of the people of the United States. or just to reassure people that he is fit for the job,” Carroll’s attorney, Joshua Matz, of Kaplan Hecker & Fink, told the court.

If the panel finds otherwise, Matz added, “anyone who says anything critical of a public official risks being openly attacked against them with impunity, which has never been understood to be the law. “.

“A matter of public interest”

In June 2019, Carroll advanced her allegations that Trump sexually assaulted her decades ago in a Bergdorf Goodman’s locker room. After Trump repeatedly denied those claims, in insulting language, Carroll sued him for defamation, accusing the then-president of calling her a liar.

Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, told the panel that Trump only answered questions from reporters.

He was on the lawn before we asked him questions. He answered those questions,” Habba said. I think the press asking him for an investigation shows that this is a matter of public interest.

Since Carroll came forward, Trump has denied the allegations against him. Habba argued that Trump was acting within the scope of his job when he “speaks to the American people to publicly defend himself against a false accusation.”

But Carroll’s legal team notes that Trump’s defense went far beyond simple denial.

Matz argued that Trump’s remarks to reporters contained “certain objective characteristics” showing their “incendiary and shocking personal character.”

“If someone says, ‘You raped me,’ and I say, ‘Well, you’re not attractive. Who would have raped you? that it suggests something more than the status quo as far as the business of the United States government is concerned,” Matz said.

“That’s not exactly what he said,” replied a judge on the panel.

Acknowledging that he was “embellishing” Trump’s remarks, Matz added that the character of the former president’s remarks shows “evidence of a certain degree of motivation that goes beyond work: accusing him of having been paid, to engage in some kind of conspiracy, to falsely accuse others on the basis of absolutely nothing at all.

Lawsuit likely to survive in one form or another

Regardless of the court’s answer to that question, Carroll’s lawsuit against Trump is likely to survive in another form.

Because the alleged assault occurred in the mid-1990s, the statute of limitations had expired by then for Carroll to face those claims directly. The Justice Department, then led by Attorney General Bill Barr, sided with Trump, arguing he should be immune from trial under the Westfall Act. Barr’s successor, Merrick Garland, continued to take this position.

The Justice Department’s attempt to intervene led to the state’s lawsuit being transferred to federal court, where a trial court judge rejected the government’s attempts to intervene in the case. The Second Circuit Court of Appeals, however, partially overturned it and asked one of the key questions to the highest local appeals court in Washington, D.C.

However, the DC Court of Appeals rules that Carroll’s lawsuit will likely continue because she filed two new claims. After New York’s Adult Survivors Act was passed, Carroll directly accused Trump of sexual assault, taking advantage of the statute’s temporary suspension of the statute of limitations. She also sued Trump for repeating his allegedly defamatory comments after his presidency.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Caroline Van Zile, solicitor general in the attorney general’s office for the District of Columbia, said the former president’s statements had a “personal” and “selfish” motive.

Time and time again in this case, both in their briefs and in argument before this court, the Justice Department and President Trump return to a single theme, which is that speaking to the press is part of the president’s job. , and an obligation of the office, and as we’ve discussed here, that’s true, but that’s only half the story.

A trial is due to take place in April.

