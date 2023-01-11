Sleep with the Emperor | Philstar.com

President Marcos announced the possibility of joint oil and gas exploration after his state visit to China last week.

Before moving forward with agreements signed by Xi Jinping, we must be fully aware of who we are dealing with. He is a man who does not work for a win-win situation but for the sole interest of the Chinese Communist Party. It ignores rules-based frameworks and agreements to which it (or China) is a signatory, like it does the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. It lures weaker countries into debt traps. as it has done for Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Djibouti and others. Nations that voice dissent are intimidated into submission either through force, bribery, or economic sanctions.

An incident at the 20th Communist Party Congress illustrates how far Xi is willing to go to quell dissent and impose his will. Our leaders would do well to consider this before jumping into bed with Xi.

It was the week that ended October 28 – stock exchanges in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong collectively recorded their worst single-day performance in a decade. Market values ​​across all exchanges plunged 14%, wiping out some $93 billion in value. Even top investors like Warren Buffet, Ray Dalio and Steven Cohen have pulled out of China. The reason? The obvious decline of free market capitalism, the resurgence of authoritarianism, the unpredictability of politics and the fear of harassment.

Investor jitters were vindicated by a telling sight at the closing ceremony of China’s National Congress on Oct. 22. During this event, former Chinese President Hu Jintao was unexpectedly escorted out of the ceremonial hall in the most embarrassing way.

Hu, 79, was Xi Jinping’s predecessor. He sat to Xi’s left. Without warning, two stewards lifted Hu from his seat, led him off the stage and out of the Great Hall of the People. The distressed Hu resisted as stewards dragged him out.

The show was intended to humiliate the former president and downplay both his name and his contributions.

Prior to the incident, Xi gave a speech in which he described Hu’s leadership as weak, corrupt and ineffective. Xi claimed that China has grown stronger under his command.

It will be remembered that Hu defended capitalism in China. It allowed a degree of freedom of speech and allowed cases of government corruption to be reported by the media. He also deregulated financial markets. All of this gave credence to China’s push towards free enterprise. No one can deny that China has grown rich under Hu’s leadership.

But in Xi Jinping’s eyes, Hu Jintao’s policies have weakened the Communist Party’s iron grip on business and society.

Neither Xi nor the Communist Party offered an explanation for Hu’s treatment. In the days that followed, Hu’s name and accomplishments were erased from Chinese news portals. He was turned into a ghost. Meanwhile, Hu’s Communist Party allies have been stripped of their powers while some have disappeared.

Unlike Xi, Hu voluntarily resigned at the end of his term in 2012. Xi, on the other hand, maneuvered to remove term limits, paving the way for him to be president for life. Xi’s second term should have ended last year, but he was given a new five-year term. He is now considered an emperor rather than just a head of state.

Hu would be unhappy with Xi’s reluctance to step down, as it would weaken China’s legal firmament. Hu was suspected of intending to oppose granting another five-year term to Xi.

Xi obviously orchestrated the show to send a signal that he will not tolerate dissent, not even from a former head of state.

Jack Ma is another example. Ma is larger than life in China. Abroad, he is the poster child for Chinese capitalist success. Ma’s popularity has never matched Xi’s.

Ma criticized Xi’s policies, especially those relating to the management of the financial sector. As a result, Ma’s Ant Group’s IPO was stalled. Had the IPO been successful, the Ant Group would have been the world’s most valuable company cementing China’s grip on the fintech industry. But that didn’t matter to Xi. Ma disappeared and then resurfaced in exile in Japan.

If Xi is willing to overrule a Chinese head of state and a famous taipan of Ma’s stature, what more can he do to weaker nations and their leaders if they don’t align themselves with his agenda. Again, rules, treaties, and contracts don’t matter to the Emperor.

Returning to the oil and gas exploration project – while it is true that our relationship with China has many dimensions, this does not negate the fact that the Chinese, under Xi’s command, have already crossed us by illegally occupying our sovereign territories and using military force to prevent the entry of our fishermen and our coastguards. Our leaders must never, ever fail to emphasize this fact in every speech. Minimizing or ignoring these transgressions is an act of treason to the nation.

The Philippines will always be at a disadvantage in any bilateral treaty with China as long as we lack military capabilities to defend and/or attack. Military might is the language Xi understands. That said, I am wary of signing our oil and gas resources under a joint exploration agreement with China. This is reckless, given their penchant for dishonouring contracts and deploying bullying tactics. As an alternative, our leaders could consider securing our interests by making it a multilateral endeavor involving a technology partner. This partner must agree with the Philippines and exercise military gravity. Without such a partner, a joint venture with China will be risky.

