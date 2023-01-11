Why Assad desperately needs recognition from Erdogan

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad. (Reuters)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently said he may meet Syrian Bashar Assad to promote peace and stability. One wonders what could be the result of such a meeting, and what it would change for Syria.

Speculation is already growing after a successful meeting between Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, intelligence chief Hakan Fidan and Syrian officials in Moscow. These talks were an important step in restoring Assad’s position as undisputed president. Indeed, recognition of the Turkiyes has been lacking since Assad regained control of much of the country following the 2011 uprisings.

In this framework between Turkey and Syria, we can consider that Israel, Iran, the USA and Russia will also be present. And, just like the two protagonists, they will probably hesitate from one position to another depending on the question or the subject addressed. This will favor Assad, who will gain valuable negotiating tools to restore his position.

The most obvious and urgent topic is the situation in northern Syria. Turkey’s clash with the YPG and the threat of a major military offensive has oddly aligned Moscow, Washington and Tehran, who are all on the same side but for different reasons. The United States supports the predominantly Kurdish group, which has been a part of the fight against Daesh. Russia seeks stability for all the territory that Turkey marginalizes. It is highly unlikely that Turkey will get the green light from Moscow or Washington for a military attack.

Moreover, in a bizarre twist, Ankara’s stance has helped bring the Syrian Democratic Forces closer to Assad. Erdogan will seek clear concessions on autonomy and greater control over YPG activities, something Assad has little influence over and only the United States can impose.

Northern Syria is not the only area where Assad must regain control. Damascus airport has become the focus of the weakness and fragility of regimes. Indeed, Tel Aviv has taken a much more aggressive military approach, with strikes on Syrian territory increasing dramatically in recent years and the airport a frequent target of the Israeli Air Force. It is a sign that Iran has become much more powerful in Syria and has taken greater liberties in its military activities. This has placed the regime at a crossroads regarding the confrontation between Israel and Iran. Again, Assad has little control over the situation, and with the current US administration still chasing a nuclear deal, this presents an ambiguous balance.

One can point to issue after issue over which Assad lacks influence. Yet it provides him with a virtual negotiation toolbox to regain regional and international recognition. This is clear even in the dynamic between Syria’s allies Moscow and Tehran. Many experts predicted that with its involvement in Ukraine, Russia would be less able to get involved in Syria. The meeting in Moscow between Syrian and Turkish officials proves that this is not entirely true.

Nonetheless, the dynamic of Russia-Iran relations is both collaborative and competitive for influence within the centers of power in Syria. Today, with their military collaboration, the competition is less prevalent and the situation looks more like a united front against the West. It is also clear that Iran is treading carefully because it still wants the nuclear deal it has been promised.

One would assume that the discussions will not only focus on the problem in the north with the position of the YPG and the Turkiyes, but also on the repair of relations. Ultimately, Assad wants recognition from Erdogan. What can he offer to get it? Indeed, Assad needs Erdogan to accept his rule over Syria. It was, in fact, Erdogan who gave the strongest support to the opposition that sought to oust Assad. Thus, acceptance by the Turkish leader would mean that Syrians who benefited from this past support would have to fall back into line.

Speculation that Erdogan is seeking to meet before the May elections seems unrealistic. The Turkish president will win few talks domestically unless a clear solution is found for the YPG dossier. This leak is another shrewd message from the Syrian media to suggest that it is Turkey who is asking and not Assad. In reality, it is the opposite. Assad desperately needs this recognition, which would mark the end of foreign hostility to his regime. The atrocities of the Syrian regime against its own people do not count in this pragmatic negotiation situation. The same goes for the conditions faced by Syrian refugees who could face even more suffering.

The situation in northern Syria, US foreign policy and power relations are beyond Assad’s control. Yet historically his regime has been lucky or opportunistic with shifting regional events working in his favor. Indeed, the sudden resurgence of Daesh and the opposition between allies of Turkey and the United States to Iran and Russia favor the Damascus regime.

Khaled Abou Zahr is CEO of Eurabia, a media and technology company. He is also the editor of Al-Watan Al-Arabi.

