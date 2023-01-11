Boris Johnson gears up for return as ex-PM prepares for ‘big role’ | Politics | News





Boris Johnson’s allies have said Mr Johnson may be waiting for a comeback behind the scenes, putting increasing pressure on Rishi Sunak to win over the Conservative Party. A Tory MP has told Express.co.uk that Mr Johnson could stage a comeback if Rishi Sunak’s party suffers a blow in the local elections in May, saying: ‘That’s what the voters want’. They said Mr Sunak must show clear signs of winning over Conservative voters – while tackling migration – by the middle of the year in order to secure his post as Prime Minister.

Another MP gave a more urgent deadline, saying Mr Johnson could have a ‘good chance’ of returning if the current Prime Minister does not offer a firm solution to the migration crisis by March at the latest. Mr Johnson makes an appearance at a dinner at the Carlton Club this evening, sparking fresh speculation that the former Prime Minister could make a sensational return to frontline politics. The MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip will unveil a new portrait of himself at the dinner. While the event is hosted by all former Tory prime ministers, Mr Johnson’s allies said the evening was ‘a chance to show that Boris is not gone’.

The former Prime Minister is expected to use his speech tonight to highlight three key issues: Brexit, support for Ukraine and the race to the top. Meanwhile, according to allies, current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has consulted Mr Johnson in recent weeks. An insider told The Times, “He’s been asked for his perspective. They’ve spoken to each other on the phone several times, all very friendly.” Mr Johnson, who led the Tories to their biggest landslide in decades in 2019, left Downing Street in September following a series of scandals including the partygate saga.

But despite some allies backing Boris Johnson’s return, others have rejected the idea. A close ally of the former prime minister has said the only way for him to return as leader before the next election is through a “suicide attack” on Rishi Sunak. The MP said: “It would cost us the election. It was a mistake to get rid of him, but having another leader would be very divisive before an election. “Boris doesn’t like to fail, so I’m not even sure he does. He’s a brilliant political leader, but he’s not a magician.

“If the Tories faced defeat on the scale of 1997, would he really want to go down in history as the leader who led the Tories to one of their greatest victories and then led them to the one of the worst [defeats]?” They added, “I think the hell leaves that honor to Rishi.” Another Johnson ally, when asked if he was likely to return as leader if the party lost the next election, said: “I think he is beyond that career, he enjoys the speech circuit. “The rational conclusion is that he will never be Prime Minister again.”

